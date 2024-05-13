WeLink stays the course amid FWA upheaval

Startup WeLink was founded with the goal of using wireless to provide fiber-like Internet services. Roughly six years after its founding, the company still believes it can reach that goal.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

May 13, 2024

4 Min Read
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California, USA.
(Source: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo)

WeLink, a fixed wireless startup, was founded in 2018. Since then, the fixed wireless industry in the US has undergone a dramatic amount of change, with some companies (Starry) falling into bankruptcy, some (Rise Broadband) pivoting to fiber, and others (T-Mobile and Verizon) enjoying spectacular growth.

And how has all that affected WeLink? "We have not changed," Luke Langford, the company's CEO, told Light Reading.

The latest: WeLink will enter the Los Angeles market via new funding from Los Angeles County. Under that newly announced deal, the fixed wireless access (FWA) provider will ultimately cover 275,000 homes and businesses across 68 square miles in the underserved regions of East Los Angeles/Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles.

"We're in expansion mode," Langford said.

Langford said that WeLink was founded by longtime veterans in the fixed wireless space with the goal of using wireless technologies to offer fiber-like Internet services. He said that's still the company's goal – and he said that WeLink's efforts over the past few years have simply reinforced the company's approach to FWA.

Investments and growth

WeLink rose to prominence in 2021 when it received a $185 million investment from Digital Alpha Advisors, an investment firm tied to Cisco.

At the time, the company offered services in Las Vegas and was exploring expansions into Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with an ultimate goal of reaching 10 US cities.

Today, Langford said WeLink offers FWA services across Vegas and Phoenix, and also in parts of Dallas. Now the company is expanding into its fourth big US market, Los Angeles. Langford said the company currently counts several hundred employees alongside customers "in the five-figure range." He said that range is less than 100,000 and more than 10,000, but he declined to provide specifics. He also declined to discuss WeLink's financial situation.

Langford said WeLink's services are based on technology the company developed internally and recently spun out through a new company called Ketsen. Ketsen is now working to sell the FWA networking equipment in the 60GHz band that forms the basis of WeLink's offerings in Vegas and elsewhere. Langford said Ketsen counts customers beyond WeLink but hasn't publicly named them.

Langford said that, due to the design of WeLink's network and the spectrum the company is using, the fixed wireless operator can offer symmetrical Internet speeds ranging from 500 Mbit/s to 2 Gbit/s. That's much faster than what most FWA providers – from T-Mobile to Starry – currently provide.

Accessing the market

Langford said WeLink is still an "emerging" ISP, but the company has found that its technology can be effective in dense, urban environments as a suitable competitor to cable and fiber Internet offerings. He said that's because WeLink designs its network with inexpensive radio components so that it can work around obstacles such as trees that can often interfere with traditional FWA offerings. He described WeLink's approach as a mix of point-to-point and point-to-multipoint. 

Thus, WeLink differs greatly from FWA companies like Nextlink, which generally operate in rural areas and use lower spectrum bands like 3.5GHz or 5GHz. It's also different from companies like T-Mobile and Verizon, which operate their FWA services alongside their services for smartphones and other devices.

Starry might be the best comparison to WeLink because that FWA company also operates in urban areas with systems in higher, millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands. Starry emerged from bankruptcy last year, but has so far kept a relatively low profile.

Langford explained that WeLink is working to learn from the adventures of its competitors. He said the company is working to keep its equipment costs low, and it isn't focusing as much on the apartment buildings that Starry favored.

"I certainly wish them success," Langford said of Starry.

Langford said that WeLink may pursue US government subsidies – including from the Biden administration's $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program – where appropriate. But he said such funding isn't essential to WeLink's growth plan.

The BEAD program has convinced several FWA providers to add fiber into their operations, given the program's preference for fiber networks. Langford said WeLink will maintain its course as a FWA-only operator.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish Wireless logo shown on glass doors
Open RAN
EchoStar's Dish pivoting from ACP to Lifeline
EchoStar's Dish pivoting from ACP to Lifeline

May 13, 2024

Commscope former corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope shows signs of recovery, but uncertainty still reigns
CommScope shows signs of recovery, but uncertainty still reigns

May 13, 2024

Ericsson stand with logo sign at MWC 2023
5G
The United States of Ericsson?
The United States of Ericsson?

May 13, 2024

City buildings connected with white lines representing 5G
Private Networks
Private 5G is making an impact – can telcos seize the day?
Private 5G is making an impact – can telcos seize the day?

May 13, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas