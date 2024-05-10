Starlink gets the green light to operate in Indonesia

Starlink has received the government permits needed to operate as an ISP in Indonesia, connecting remote areas of the country through satellite Internet services.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

May 10, 2024

2 Min Read
Facade of Starlink building in Redmond, WA
(Source: Ian Dewar/Alamy Stock Photo)

SpaceX's Starlink has been issued the business licenses it needs to operate in Indonesia, allowing the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service provider to deliver Internet services in remote areas of the archipelago.

Indonesia has become the third country in Southeast Asia – after Malaysia and the Philippines – where Starlink is available.

Communications minister Budi Arie Setiadi and another senior communications official, Usman Kansong, confirmed the news in separate reports by Reuters and Agence France Press (AFP) this week.

In early April, Starlink's local unit applied for the government permit to operate as an ISP in the country. It has already obtained the necessary very small aperture terminal (VSAT) permit to run the VSAT hub and station equipment that it has already built in the country.

With these two licenses granted, Kansong told AFP that Starlink now "has the right to operate in providing telecommunication services" in Indonesia.

The company is set to conduct a week-long trial of its services this month in Nusantara, the country's new capital city that will be opened in August.

Laying down the groundwork

Starlink has yet to set the date for the official launch of its Internet services in Indonesia.

However, it has already laid the groundwork by entering a partnership with local service providers to ensure that it meets its mandate to extend Internet coverage to remote areas not served by traditional networks.

Related:Starlink teams up with Indonesian ISPs to improve rural connectivity

Two weeks ago, Starlink signed a collaboration agreement with the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association (APJII) to improve Internet access in rural areas.

The partnership between the two parties involved the integration of Starlink's Internet services with existing infrastructure, which will allow local ISPs to expand their reach. Starlink, on the other hand, can use the terrestrial infrastructure to reach more people across Indonesia.

Starlink established a presence in Indonesia nearly two years ago through its local unit PT Starlink Services Indonesia, which has an ongoing partnership with Telkomsat. The company provides backhaul services in the operation of a closed fixed network of PT and Telkom Satelit Indonesia.

By providing backhaul services, Starlink supports the provision of 4G cellular services, especially in rural areas that are not yet connected directly with fiber optic cables.

According to Reuters, Starlink dominates the satellite Internet market by owning around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth. 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Television with TV rabbit ears antenna
Video Streaming
Eurobites: Ofcom report says traditional TV could disappear within a decade
Eurobites: Ofcom report says traditional TV could disappear within a decade

May 10, 2024

Fiber cable being installed underground.
FTTX
CityFibre's take-up rate lags altnet average even as it declares profitability
CityFibre's take-up rate lags altnet average even as it declares profitability

May 10, 2024

Microsoft data center
AI & Machine Learning
Telcos risk complicity in AI's energy crimes
Telcos risk complicity in AI's energy crimes

May 10, 2024

Verizon retail store in Bryant Park NYC
The Edge Network
Verizon's neutral host pledge sparks cheer and concern
Verizon's neutral host pledge sparks cheer and concern

May 9, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas