Eurobites: Swedish mining giant digs into NorthStar 5G program
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ekholm talks digitalization with European leaders; CityFibre completes Lit Fibre deal; naira devaluation hits MTN Q1 earnings.
May 14, 2024
Boliden, a Swedish mining multinational, has signed up to the NorthStar 5G innovation program launched last year by Telia and Ericsson. NorthStar, which essentially consists of a new 5G core network integrated with Telia Sweden's existing public 5G network, is intended to give Sweden's leading industrial companies access to a 5G sandpit where they can explore the latest 5G technologies, such as network slicing. Telia and Ericsson are upgrading the existing private 5G network in Boliden's mine in Kankberg, northern Sweden, to enable trials of remote-controlled and self-driving vehicles and machines carrying out mining operations up to 750 meters underground.
In related matters, Ericsson boss Börje Ekholm has been conducting what could be called a technology charm offensive with a gaggle of six European prime ministers – five of them from Nordic countries and one from Germany – to show them what Ericsson is up to and bring what the company describes as the "digitalization crisis" facing Europe to their attention. Prior to their meeting with Ekholm, the prime ministers issued a joint statement acknowledging that "Like-minded nations need to step up and accelerate the adoption of these critical and emerging technologies." Sounds like Ekholm was preaching to the converted.
In what is just the latest example of consolidation in the UK altnets market, CityFibre has completed its acquisition of Lit Fibre, a network builder and Internet service provider that has a current footprint of around 220,000 premises across 20 English towns and a subscriber base of approximately 10,000 retail customers. Newlight Partners, the previous owner, will be a minority shareholder in the expanded CityFibre. Over the next two years, CityFibre is hoping to increase its fiber coverage to 8 million premises, from around the 6 million or so it claims today.
MTN's first quarter was hugely affected by the devaluation of the Nigerian naira, with group service revenue growth of 11.1% year-over-year in constant currency terms translating to a fall of 18.8% once the currency rollercoaster was taken into account. Total subscriber numbers grew 1% year-over-year, to 287.6 million, while active data subscribers grew 7.8% to 149.2 million. The operator expects prevailing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds to continue buffeting its business in the near term, though it maintains that "underlying operational momentum" remains strong.
Nexfibre, the Virgin Media O2 infrastructure affiliate backed by Liberty Global, Telefónica and private equity firm Infravia, is to connect more than 30,000 premises in County Durham. Ultimately, Nexfibre intends to add more than 40,000 premises across Durham by the end of the year.
Switzerland's Salt has launched a TV app to help get its viewing fare onto smart TVs in time for the summer sports season. Salt Home subscribers will be able to stream their chosen programs on multiple TV screens at home or in secondary residences throughout Switzerland, without the need for an additional TV box.
Spanish towerco Cellnex has appointed Ignacio Jiménez Soler as its new director of public affairs, replacing Toni Brunet. Jiménez Soler has held similar positions at several large companies, Telefónica and Enel among them.
Read more about:Europe
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
5G Orchestration and Assurance: The Monetization PhaseApril 30, 2024
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersMay 14, 2024|1 Hr View
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries? Time to monetizeMay 16, 2024|10:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering the DAA DifferenceMay 16, 2024|12:00 EDT