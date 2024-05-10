The Buildout: Washington approves $20M for broadband

Brightspeed this week said work is underway to deliver fiber to tens of thousands of locations in Georgia and Wisconsin. In Georgia, the company will soon construct a fiber network to connect 15,000 locations in Hinesville and other parts of Liberty County. And in Wisconsin, Brightspeed said construction is in progress to deliver connectivity to 20,000 addresses in the regions of Superior and Ashland. That includes 15,545 locations in Superior (with 13,357 currently under construction) and 3,874 locations in Ashland, all of which are in progress, according to the company. It described both deployments as "multi-million-dollar investments." Brightspeed, which is backed by funding via Apollo Global Management and Mubadala Investment Company, announced in April that it now passes 1 million customer locations with its fiber network.