CommScope shows signs of recovery, but uncertainty still reigns

CommScope saw some product demand return in Q1 2024 for select segments as service providers worked through their inventories. However, CommScope's cable tech unit struggled in the quarter, with sales dropping 38%.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 13, 2024

3 Min Read
Commscope former corporate building exterior
(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)

At a Glance

  • "We continue to see uncertainty in our business," Chuck Treadway, CommScope's CEO, said on last week's Q1 earnings call.
  • CommScope saw more orders for its Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) and Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) units.
  • Products supporting DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades are expected towards the latter part of 2024.

CommScope saw some signs of recovery as demand for products returned during the first quarter of 2024 as service providers worked down their existing inventories. But the company acknowledged that it's still not out of the woods.

"We continue to see uncertainty in our business," Chuck Treadway, CommScope's CEO, said on last week's Q1 earnings call.

Among the upward trends, CommScope saw a rebound in order rates at its Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) and Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) units.

"This is a positive sign and one that we have been waiting for," Treadway said.

However, early signs of recovery at CCS and OWN were paired with further deterioration at CommScope's Access Network Solutions (ANS) and Network Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS) units.

ANS, the unit that makes and sells cable network gear and software, saw Q1 revenues decline 38% to $300 million, while EBITDA dropped 68% to $15 million.

Treadway said cable operators are facing larger-than-expected inventory and that some ops are continuing to determine the best path to take with hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network upgrades.

In addition to supporting operator upgrades to a distributed access architecture (DAA) and DOCSIS 4.0, CommScope has also launched a line of products for "enhanced" DOCSIS 3.1 that don't require DAA upgrades, but still put operators in position to deliver downstream speeds of up to 8 Gbit/s. CommScope is also pushing ahead with a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) that will compete with products from Harmonic and Vecima Networks.

CommScope is also developing a Full Duplex (FDX) amplifier that represents a critical component of Comcast's DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades. Treadway said he expects  CommScope to launch its FDX product in the fourth quarter of 2024. Products that support the other option for DOCSIS 4.0, Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), should launch even sooner, he said.

"As we move closer to the second half of the year, we are on track to start delivering products supporting DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades, and we will likely see increased momentum towards the latter part of 2024," Treadway said.

CommScope's cable business "should recover as cable TV operators require amplifiers as a critical element enabling network upgrades," Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold explained in a research note. "Despite this, elevated inventory and delays around DOCSIS 4.0 deployment have also made the timing unclear."

CommScope's consolidated Q1 revenues of $1.16 billion were higher than the $1.06 billion expected by analysts.

"Segment trends may signal a bottom, but visibility remains limited and CommScope needs meaningful improvement" in the second half of 2024, Leopold added.

Asset sale still being discussed

CommScope execs did not have much new color to offer regarding a potential sale of assets to help carve into the company's $9 billion debt load.

"It continues to be an alternative for us. We're continuing to look at those and have dialogue." CommScope EVP and CFO Kyle Lorentzen said.

He reiterated recent comments that CommScope won't sell any assets on the cheap.

Last fall, industry sources confirmed a Bloomberg report that CommScope was exploring a sale of certain assets, including Ruckus Wireless and its ANS unit.

In January, Vantiva finalized its acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks division, a unit that makes set-tops, streaming media players and broadband gateways. In exchange, CommScope now holds a 25% stake in Vantiva.

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

