2023 in review: FWA in growth mode

Sponsored By

2023 in review: FWA in growth mode2023 in review: FWA in growth mode

5G-powered fixed wireless access (FWA) services from T-Mobile and Verizon largely dominated the US broadband industry during 2023, racking up most of the growth in the sector.

Mike Dano

December 27, 2023

2 Min Read
Cell phone mast on a house roof
(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

5G proponents have long touted the capabilities of the networking technology, including its ability to funnel huge amounts of data through speedy connections. But the clearest example of 5G's speed and capacity boost arrived in the US not through smartphones, but via fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

T-Mobile and Verizon have embarked on major FWA rollouts, offering stationary 5G Internet connections to millions of homes and offices around the country in a direct challenge to digital subscriber line (DSL), cable and fiber providers.

Their results have been impressive. For example, according to Leichtman Research Group, fixed wireless has accounted for 101% of the industry's collective 3.5 million net broadband customer additions during the past year.

Here are some of the highlights in the FWA sector from 2023:

Read more about:

Trends

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Open RAN
Looking ahead: Open RAN still faces growing pains
Looking ahead: Open RAN still faces growing pains

Dec 27, 2023

Cell phone mast on a house roof
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
2023 in review: FWA in growth mode
2023 in review: FWA in growth mode

Dec 27, 2023

Red landline phones hanging from above on a grey background.
Smartphones & Devices
Looking ahead: eSIMs, AI speed smartphone evolution
Looking ahead: eSIMs, AI speed smartphone evolution

Dec 27, 2023

Hong Kong city landscape
Regulatory & Politics
HK fights SMS scams with sender registrations
HK fights SMS scams with sender registrations

Dec 26, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023

Mobile Core
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution

Dec 21, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News