The Buildout: New York gets millions for muni broadband

The US Treasury Department this week approved $228 million in capital projects funds for New York, which the state will use to launch its ConnectAll Municipal Infrastructure Program. In a press release, New York Governor Kathy Hochul's office said the funding will connect "tens of thousands of homes statewide." That's in addition to more than 3,000 homes in four upstate communities already connected with municipal fiber infrastructure via pilot projects, led by the New York Power Authority, completed in December 2023. Those projects, which were launched in 2022, leveraged $10 million in ConnectAll grants to deliver open access broadband service to the Village of Sherburne in Chenango County, the Town of Nichols in Tioga County, the Town of Diana in Lewis County and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County. The funding announced this week by the Treasury Department will be awarded through the state's Municipal Infrastructure Program (MIP) to "municipalities, non-profits, and other entities to construct open and accessible public broadband infrastructure," said the state. New York initially launched its $1 billion ConnectAll program in January 2022, with a mix of state and federal funds. In addition to existing federal funding, New York is set to receive $664.6 million through the NTIA's Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.