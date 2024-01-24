AT&T nears 100K 'Internet Air' subs

Sponsored By

AT&T nears 100K 'Internet Air' subsAT&T nears 100K 'Internet Air' subs

'Internet Air,' AT&T's new FWA service, added 67,000 subs in Q4, ending with 93,000. It will remain a targeted, 'catch' product that won't drive the sub volumes that AT&T's mobile rivals are seeing, CEO John Stankey said.

Jeff Baumgartner

January 24, 2024

3 Min Read
AT&T Internet Air unboxing
(Source: AT&T)

AT&T's new fixed wireless access (FWA) product gathered some steam in the fourth quarter of 2023, but the offering will remain a limited and targeted product in the operator's home broadband arsenal, CEO John Stankey said.

Launched commercially last August and now available in parts of 35 markets, AT&T Internet Air added 67,000 subscribers in Q4, extending its total to 93,000. Those quarterly FWA adds were a "surprise," New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said in a research note issued after AT&T posted earnings.

AT&T's cap-free and no-contract FWA service typically starts at $55 per month, a price that includes Internet Air's customer premises equipment (CPE). AT&T is currently offering it for $35 per month when paired with the company's mobile service.

AT&T will continue to use Internet Air on a selective basis, relying on it as an alternative for customers transitioning off of the telco's aging copper plant, in pockets of some markets where AT&T offers fiber service, as well as markets where AT&T has no existing wireline business. Don't expect AT&T to lean on FWA as heavily as rivals such as T-Mobile and Verizon, which added 375,000 FWA subs in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"I don't expect that we are going to be pushing the [Internet Air] product the same way that some others in the market are pushing it today," AT&T CEO John Stankey said on today's earnings call. "We made a conscious choice as a company that we want to dedicate capital to invest in fiber, which we believe is a more sustainable long-term means to deal with stationary and fixed broadband needs."

But, based on the Q4 results, FWA is becoming a contributor to AT&T's overall broadband business.

Fiber sub pace solid, but slows slightly 

Turning to wireline, AT&T's fiber business continues to lead the way. The company added 273,000 residential fiber subs in Q4, down slightly from year-ago adds of +280,000 and a gain of +296,000 in the prior quarter. AT&T ended 2023 with 8.3 million fiber subs.

AT&T added about 400,000 fiber locations in Q4, extending that reach to 21.1 million. AT&T remains committed to expanding its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint to 30 million locations by 2025, Stankey said.

Fiber-related revenues hit $1.67 billion, up from $1.37 billion in the year-ago quarter. Fiber average revenue per user (ARPU) reached $68.50, up from $64.82 a year earlier.

AT&T fiber numbers for Q4 2023 vs year ago

(Source: AT&T Q4 2023 earnings presentation)

Aided by FWA gains, AT&T shed 254,000 non-fiber residential customers, dropping that category down to 5.42 million. AT&T lost another 21,000 DSL subs in Q4, lowering that total to just 210,000.

Turning to the financials, AT&T's consumer wireline business posted revenues of $3.35 billion, up from $3.23 billion a year earlier.

Fiber revenues jumped to $1.67 billion versus $1.37 billion a year earlier. Non-fiber revenues were $1.02 billion, down from $1.11 billion.

Legacy voice and data revenues dipped to $361 million from $414 million in the year-ago quarter.

Updates on Gigapower, ACP and BEAD

Stankey said 2024 will be the "proving year" for the Gigapower joint venture with BlackRock that will initially bring open access fiber networks to about 1.5 million locations outside of AT&T's legacy wireline footprint. Initial Gigapower markets include Las Vegas, three cities in Arizona (Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert), parts of northeastern Pennsylvania (including Wilkes-Barre and Scranton) and segments of Alabama and Florida.

Stankey is not overly concerned about any exposure AT&T will have if the government fails to fund the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). ACP is having a "triage moment," but AT&T will have options and remedies if the program is shut down, he said.

Stankey said he'd rather have regulators put more energy into creating a "coherent approach" that aims to unify the nation's disparate broadband/connectivity subsidy programs.

AT&T, meanwhile, will participate in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, but will be "measured and targeted on where we go in," Stankey said.

And AT&T's interest will vary by state and focus where the rules are best set up for investment. As one example, Texas, BEAD's largest recipient, has a "sound approach" to the program," Stankey said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

SpaceX satellite in launch
Satellite
AT&T, Google and Vodafone hand over $155M to satellite startup
AT&T, Google and Vodafone hand over $155M to satellite startup

Jan 24, 2024

An in-dash AI system in a concept car offers some questionable advice about Canadian cuisine.
IOT
Connected-car ambitions risk collision with regulators' concerns
Connected-car ambitions risk collision with regulators' concerns

Jan 24, 2024

AT&T Internet Air unboxing
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
AT&T nears 100K 'Internet Air' subs
AT&T nears 100K 'Internet Air' subs

Jan 24, 2024

Tsukuba data center campus artist impression
Data Centers
Goodman maps out data center expansion in APAC
Goodman maps out data center expansion in APAC

Jan 24, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together

Jan 19, 2024

Phil Harvey and Ibrahim Gedeon
AI & Machine Learning
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type

Jan 18, 2024

Sponsored Content
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers

Jan 12, 2024