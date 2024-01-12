The Buildout: Ohio awards $10M for DigitalC's low-cost broadband network

Ohio announced it awarded a $10 million grant to the nonprofit DigitalC, which is building out a low-cost, fixed wireless broadband service throughout the city of Cleveland. In addition to the $10 million awarded this week, the $53 million project will be funded with $20 million from Cleveland's American Rescue Plan allocation; $20 million from the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation and the David and Inez Myers Foundation; and $3 million previously awarded by the federal government. According to Cleveland.com, DigitalC won the Cleveland contract last year over proposals from AT&T, Spectrum and T-Mobile. DigitalC aims to start construction this month and complete the project by mid-2025. The build will bring broadband up to 100 Mbit/s to the city's 170,000 households, with prices locked at $18 per month for approximately ten years.