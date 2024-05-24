The Buildout: GoNetspeed grows its East Coast footprint

GoNetspeed announced new construction and service launches in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York this week. In Massachusetts, the company started launching broadband services for homes and businesses throughout the town of Ludlow. GoNetspeed initiated construction on the $4.8 million build in January 2024 and will ultimately deliver service to 4,800 locations. In Connecticut, GoNetspeed started launching services throughout the City of Meriden, where it recently began construction on an $8.8 million fiber build. The Meriden network will ultimately reach more than 15,000 homes and businesses, with construction expected to wrap up this fall, according to GoNetspeed. And in Utica, New York, GoNetspeed began construction on a $60 million fiber build to bring broadband to more than 38,000 homes and businesses by winter 2025. Initial customers are expected to receive service as early as summer 2024, according to a press release. GoNetspeed is backed by Oak Hill Capital.