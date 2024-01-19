The Buildout: Fiber news from GoNetspeed, Spectrum, Shentel and more

The US Treasury Department on Thursday approved $82.2 million in capital projects funds for broadband in North Carolina. The funding, announced by President Biden during a visit to the state, is projected to connect approximately 16,000 homes and businesses and will be awarded through North Carolina's Broadband Stop Gap Solutions Program, which aims to "reach individual or small pockets of households or businesses which have not been reached through prior federal investments." This funding is in addition to $177.7 million already awarded to the state by the Treasury through the capital projects fund in 2022. North Carolina is also set to receive $1.5 billion through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The Treasury Department has thus far awarded roughly $9 billion of the $10 billion it was allotted for the capital projects fund through the American Rescue Plan. On a webinar this week, Joey Wender, director of the Treasury Department's capital projects fund, said the department has reimbursed nearly $500 million for projects completed.