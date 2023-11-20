6G standards kick off WRC-23

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) this week adopted a resolution intended to guide the development of a 6G standard.

Specifically, the ITU-R Resolution 65 paves the way for "studies on the compatibility of current regulations with potential 6th generation IMT radio interface technologies for 2030 and beyond."

IMT stands for International Mobile Telecommunications, which is the term used by the ITU to describe technologies like 3G and 5G. The latest member of the IMT family is IMT-2020, which essentially set the stage for the 3GPP to develop the actual technological standards for 5G.

Founded in 1865, the ITU is the United Nations' agency for telecom. Its job is to help organize the world's communications networks, specifically focusing on allocating radio spectrum, managing satellite orbits and developing technical standards for connectivity.

The ITU's latest resolution on 6G is in part designed to move the 6G issue forward at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), which started this week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a release from the UAE, the WRC-23 will include 4,500 delegates from 193 countries and 900 international organizations and universities. "At this crucial historical juncture marked by intertwined complexities, your esteemed conference emerges as a pivotal force to recalibrate the trajectory and guide the compass toward human development and sustainable progress. It aims to build a global consensus concerning radio regulations and frequencies essential for the forthcoming era, unveiling expansive horizons in areas such as smart cities, digital economy, knowledge society, space and more," explained Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, a regulator for the UAE, in a release.

UAE officials aren't the only ones watching the event. "The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 ... determines the regulatory approach to a wide range of international telecommunications issues such as spectrum allocation for mobile wireless networks and next-generation satellite broadband deployment," explained Jeffrey Westling, director of technology and innovation policy at the American Action Forum US nonprofit, in a recent post.

Despite the fact that 5G is still being rolled out in the US and internationally, 6G has grown into a major discussion topic in the wireless industry. A number of equipment vendors have begun discussing their views on the technology in a bid to drum up operator interest in it, and to guide its development along their favored path.

However, interest in 6G overall is decidedly mixed, considering most 5G network operators continue to struggle to reap a return on their investment into the technology.

Regardless, 6G is just one of many topics that will be discussed at WRC-23.

Satellite issues

According to a number of reports, attendees at the WRC-23 will look at a handful of satellite-related issues, a topic that has grown in importance amid the rise of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite operators like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper.

For example, one proposal would review satellite power limits designed to avoid signal interference between different orbits, according to SpaceNews. Known as Equivalent Power Flux Density (EPFD) limits, such orbits cap non-geostationary satellite power to avoid disrupting the geostationary spacecraft they fly under while passing over the equator. Amazon recently announced a coalition to review EPFD rules.

Another satellite issue: The integration of satellites into 5G and 6G standards. As noted by Via Satellite, there's a WRC-23 agenda item to consider adding spectrum bands for phone-to-satellite communications. That's noteworthy considering Qualcomm said its smartphone customers are specifically looking for standards around such direct-to-device (D2D) communications.

Spectrum issues

Satellite spectrum issues won't be the only topic under debate. At WRC-23, regulators will also discuss terrestrial spectrum issues. Those talks ought to touch on bands including 3GHz and 6GHz, and potentially bands in the 7-20GHz range for 6G.

"The United States' top priorities for the conference include expanding connectivity and driving innovation by harmonizing bands for 5G, creating a pipeline for 6G, and preserving spectrum for unlicensed uses like Wi-Fi," Stephen Lang told Breaking Defense. Lang is the US State Department deputy assistant secretary for international information and communications policy, and was named last month to lead the US delegation to the WRC-23. Anna Gomez was previously named to that role at the beginning of this year, before she was nominated to take the fifth seat at the FCC.

"Even as we work to identify new spectrum for these services, we will preserve critical spectrum for US national defense systems and aviation and maritime safety," Lang added.

Indeed, in the US a major debate continues to brew over the lower 3GHz band. The 5G industry in the US wants that spectrum to expand its operations, but the US Department of Defense continues to want access to the band for radar operations. The recently released national spectrum strategy from President Biden makes no clear ruling on the matter.

Meanwhile, debate on the 6GHz band could also spark fireworks. China has already allocated part of that band for 5G networks, but US regulators reserved it for Wi-Fi and other unlicensed operations.

"If the United States doesn't present alternative frequency ranges for 5G services that can be internationally harmonized, 5G operations in the 6GHz band could be adopted in more regions. This would allow Chinese equipment to proliferate in regions where the plan is adopted, setting back efforts to make Wi-Fi 6 in the band an international standard," argued Westling, of the American Action Forum.

Macro issues

The debate over the 6GHz band speaks to broader geopolitical issues that could have effects on the discussions at WRC-23. The US and China remain at loggerheads on a number of issues, though Biden appears to have cooled the temperature a bit during a recent meeting with President Xi Jinping in California.

Regardless, there remains the distinct possibility of a standards bifurcation in 6G between the US and its allies and China and its allies.

But that's not the only factor hanging over the WRC-23. As noted by Breaking Defense, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine could cloud discussions on telecom issues in those areas. For example, the publication reported that a group of Arab nations is pushing for Palestine to be recognized as a country and provided spectrum allocations for its use.

Finally, the WRC-23 is also serving as a venue for the discussion of gender. Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the US was recently named the first woman secretary-general of the ITU. Separately, the ITU adopted a resolution titled "Declaration on Promoting Gender Equality, Equity and Parity in the ITU Radiocommunication Sector."