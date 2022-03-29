Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Windstream Enterprise's UC service goes global

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

Windstream Enterprise is dipping its toes in international waters by expanding availability of OfficeSuite UC to Europe and Asia-Pacific.

OfficeSuite UC, Windstream Enterprise's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, is now available outside the US and Canada in 16 locations including Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

(Source: Kseniia Zatevakhina/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kseniia Zatevakhina/Alamy Stock Photo)

Now is an opportune time to invest in unified communications, according to Garter. "Unified communications markets are poised for investment acceleration in the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022 as IT planners move forward with strategic UCaaS initiatives," the research firm wrote in its report Forecast: Unified Communications, Worldwide, 2018-2025, 2Q21. "Global UC spending will grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach $50.8 billion in 2025."

Austin Herrington, vice president of product marketing for Windstream Enterprise, says the challenge of expanding UCaaS globally lies more in meeting regional regulations and showing customer demand in specific markets than in extending the technology to new areas. The markets Windstream Enterprise chose to enter were based on a combination of demand for the service and the ease of expanding to those locations, he adds.

The service provider plans to continue expanding access to OfficeSuite UC in additional locations in response to demand from customers.

Windstream Enterprise continues to have many customers working remotely and occasionally going to the office, says Herrington, so customers want to be connected whether they're home, driving, in the office, etc. "That's part of the biggest demand that we've seen shifting the bandwidth is that everybody, even the people going back to the office, they still have these remote workers solutions, whether it's softphones or video meeting services."

OfficeSuite UC is a cloud-based UC platform for information sharing and team collaboration and includes over 100 enterprise-grade features, according to Windstream Enterprise. In addition, the service can accommodate up to 20,000 users. Pricing for the UC platform is on a per-seat basis.

OfficeSuite UC features include access from any Internet-connected desktop or mobile device, global time-zone support, free intra-company calling, international numbers and local number portability. It also integrates with Windstream's WE Connect portal, which is a customer dashboard, as well as Windstream's cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform.

Earlier this month, Windstream Enterprise launched a managed SASE service with Cato Networks for Windstream's North American customers. In addition to integrating with OfficeSuite UC, the SASE service provides customers with access to Windstream Enterprise's Cyber Security Operations Center and Technical Service Management team.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE