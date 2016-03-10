& cplSiteName &
Featured Content
10 Key Tasks for Ericsson's New CEO
Börje Ekholm started his new job as the CEO of Ericsson today – here are ten things I'd ... "
Read Full Story
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & ... "
Read Full Story
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
Virtual reality, drones and power rangers: the big reveals at CES 2017. "
Read Full Story
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
Heavy Reading's Steve Bell sheds light on IoT mindset and market shifts, and how networks and ... "
Read Full Story
Keep Calm & Study On
Upskill's on a break but our archives are on 24/7. "
Read Full Story
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/16/2017
Just a year after gobbling up Pace for $2.1 billion, Arris is now reportedly bidding to buy Brocade's networking equipment business for up to $1 billion.
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 1/16/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cornerstone negotiations; €1.4 million raised for voice-call app for deaf people; tumbleweed in London's Tech City; the ...
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 1/16/2017
Six months after Hans Vestberg was shown the door, his full-time replacement as Ericsson CEO, Börje Ekholm, finally stepped into the role today.
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 1/16/2017
Partners Ericsson and Cisco have given the Swedish firm's new CEO, Börje Ekholm, a "welcome aboard" present with a five-year telco cloud transformation deal at ...
By Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/16/2017
There is a huge opportunity for women in cybersecurity, a field that's not only lacking in females, but which faces an overall talent shortage.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/16/2017
Samsung is getting pulled into the South Korean scandal that has already seen the country's president impeached, as authorities seek a formal arrest warrant for the ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/16/2017
Iridium executives can exhale. The SpaceX rocket carrying ten of the company's next-generation satellites has smoothly taken to the skies, marking the space ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/16/2017
Masergy's Ray Watson says agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the provider today.
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/15/2017
Level 3 Communications today announced the opening of three new traffic scrubbing centers in Asia-Pacific to deal with a steady rise in botnet attacks originating ...
By Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/13/2017
The first certified G.fast products are due to hit the market in the next few months, but in the meantime there's more work required just to ensure that different ...
By Simon Stanley, 1/13/2017
The shift to cloud services and virtual networks has made data center switches -- and the switch devices used in them -- key to delivering maximum network performance ...
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/13/2017
Will spending on cable network upgrades take off this year? George Notter certainly thinks so.
By Elizabeth Miller Coyne, Managing Editor, 1/13/2017
Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talks about how the company is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for an IoT future.
Message Boards
More Message Boards
Telco Transformation
Flexible Platform Key to Successful Big Video for LG U+
 Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 1/16/2017
Hyun Chul In, director of the IPTV service from LG U+, says that using a ...
Cloud Enabled-IoT: A World of Opportunity
 John Hoffman, CEO & Director, GSMA, 1/16/2017
During a conference last year, John Hoffman, CEO and director of the GSMA, spoke ...
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Welcome Virtuapedians!
The latest members of the Virtuapedia online community...join them, why don't you?
Chih Kai Ko
Engineer, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.
Shamir Stein
CEO, Fibrolan
Aman Minz
SDE2, Infinera Corp.
Utsah Mehra
Sr. Project Manager, HCL Technologies Ltd.
Yasser Bakr
Senior Solution Consultant, Orange Brand Services Ltd.
Abdur Rab
Manager, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited
Khiang-Chew Goh
Principle Consultant, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Hector Hernandez
Solution Consultat, Viavi Solutions Inc.
Heavy Reading
Terabit Switch Chips & Software for SDN & the White Box Era
January 2017
This report details and analyzes high-performance Ethernet switch devices, embedded SDN and operating system software and innovative IP solutions, identifying the key requirements and highlighting the advantages they hold for equipment manufacturers and service providers. The report also reviews vendor strategies and surveys component features, performance and flexibility in this important market.
See Details
Cable Bets on Full Duplex for Symmetrical Broadband
January 2017
To overcome its upstream limitations, the cable industry is rallying around full-duplex Docsis (FDX), which enables multi-gigabit upstream speeds. This report explores FDX, including the market drivers, requirements and challenges. It includes an update on Docsis 3.1, recent MSO activity and how the supplier market is shaping up.
See Details
Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer
January 2017
The Future of Virtualization Indexes track CSP progress in deploying virtualization. This report provides the findings of Heavy Reading's third survey on the Future of Virtualization Indexes, based on data gathered in November 2016.
See Details
Prime Reading
Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 12/26/2016
WiC has been profiling female movers and shakers in the next-gen comms industry ...
G.fast Could Use a Boost
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 10/13/2016
Technological progress will vastly improve the capability of G.fast technology ...
Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/28/2016
ETSI's mobile edge computing (MEC) specifications group wants to be the 'center ...
ETSI Gets Edgy About Mobile
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/19/2016
Interest is growing in the potential of mobile edge computing. But will it live ...
Awards
Intel Capital Diversity Fund
Know a female-led, communications-focused startup worthy of Intel's $125M Capital Diversity Fund?

Tell us more about it here!
Faster-Than-Light Reading
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Megaphone Moment
Rants, raves, and opinions
Blow off some steam
Latest
12/4/2016 11:28:30 PM
ALL gigabit cable modems flawed - Intel Puma 6 chip to ...
xymox
11/18/2016 10:34:42 AM
Growth hacking pour les TPE et PME
pduhaut
10/3/2016 1:19:12 AM
What's next killer application?
Yomin Chu
9/14/2016 2:53:16 AM
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market worth 4.78 ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 3:32:32 AM
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 1:52:22 AM
Child Safety
brainfeedmagazine
8/31/2016 2:47:53 AM
Apple Launches 2TB iCloud Storage Plan Ahead of iPhone 7 ...
pabhishek
5/13/2016 4:55:16 PM
83highbury
83highbury
Featured Video
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Flash Poll
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.

Animals with Phones
Hot Topics
Ericsson: 5G Heralds 'New' New Economy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/12/2017
5G: Another Next-Generation Disappointment?
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2017
CES 2017: WIC's Picks & What Made Us Sick
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/10/2017
IBM, FDA Look to Blockchain to Secure Health Records
Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.