& cplSiteName &
Featured Content
Equinix: The Data Explosion
Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talks about how the company is helping its customers ... "
Read Full Story
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
Masergy's Ray Watson says agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that ... "
Read Full Story
BT, Vodafone & the Era of Hard Brexit
A hard Brexit could equal hard times for UK operators, and increase the likelihood of Vodafone ... "
Read Full Story
Heavy Reading: Big Video to Disrupt
Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore says streaming video is set to disrupt operator networks and ... "
Read Full Story
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
Virtual reality, drones and power rangers: the big reveals at CES 2017. "
Read Full Story
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/26/2017
Ericsson's misfortunes continued on Thursday as the company reported another sharp fall in quarterly sales and swung to a $180 million net loss, blaming weak demand ...
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/26/2017
Even though it may be losing big money on every DirecTV Now subscriber it signed up in the service's first six weeks, AT&T is still betting the ranch on its new OTT ...
By Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/26/2017
Qualcomm reported $5.9 billion in revenue in its first quarter ended December 31, 2016, up $224 million year-over-year. Of course, the deteriorating relationship with ...
Advertisement
By Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/25/2017
For the past six months, Cisco has talked about transforming itself from a traditional supplier of networking and infrastructure hardware into a firm focused on ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/25/2017
Fibrant may be a cautionary tale for municipal broadband. The muni-owned organization out of Salisbury, N.C. earned bragging rights in 2015 when it announced ...
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/25/2017
Every vendor of virtualization technology is promising to help network operators get services to market faster, but Calix today is tackling one of the tougher ...
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/25/2017
Ciena today unveiled Blue Planet Analytics, built on the same platform as its orchestration system and designed to let network operators rapidly analyze data from ...
Advertisement
By Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/25/2017
What's better than being a physician earning $200,000 a year? How about being a data scientist or a DevOps engineer?
Latest Comment: Scott_Ferguson Clearly the reason they were No. 1 and No. 2.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/25/2017
Mobile operator EE, now subsumed into the BT empire, is set to report revenue growth for the recent October-to-December period, BT revealed in a statement this week.
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/25/2017
Cisco is snapping up AppDynamics, a provider of cloud monitoring technology for improving application and business performance, for $3.7 billion, just as AppDynamics ...
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/24/2017
Sprint named Néstor Cano as its first-ever chief operating officer late Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a steady drip-drip of C-Level additions and changes.
Latest Comment: Ray@LR Are the Europeans dominating?  
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/24/2017
Microsoft named Kevin Scott, LinkedIn's infrastructure boss, to the job of chief technology officer, a new position reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella, the ...
By Lincoln Lavoie, Senior Engineer, Broadband Technologies, at UNH-IOL, 1/24/2017
Service providers around the world have already begun lab testing and trial deployments of G.fast technology. The majority of this early work has been accomplished ...
Message Boards
More Message Boards
Telco Transformation
Feldman: ThingSpace the IoT Lynchpin of Verizon's Smart Communities
 Daniel Feldman, Director, Product & New Business Innovation IoT, Verizon, 1/25/2017
Verizon is flexing its analytics muscles to beef up its ThingSpace platform ...
Sync or Sink: VRIF on VR Innovation
 Paul Higgs, Officer & Treasurer, Virtual Reality Industry Forum (VRIF), 1/25/2017
Paul Higgs, officer and treasurer at the Virtual Reality Industry Forum, ...
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Welcome Virtuapedians!
The latest members of the Virtuapedia online community...join them, why don't you?
Subi Kapoor
Senior Sales Director, HCL Technologies Ltd.
Mohamad Mobader
Netowrk Consultant Engineer, Cisco
Scott Shelly
VP Business Development, Local Backhaul Networks
Dan Perley
President / CEO, Workplace Technologies Corporation
mohamed negm
Planning, Vodafone Group Plc.
Tracy Reigelman
Business Development Manager, Fujitsu
Hiram Stone
Sales, Eureka Iot, Inc.
James Mihaychuk
Consultant, Silktember Corporation
Heavy Reading
Terabit Switch Chips & Software for SDN & the White Box Era
January 2017
This report details and analyzes high-performance Ethernet switch devices, embedded SDN and operating system software and innovative IP solutions, identifying the key requirements and highlighting the advantages they hold for equipment manufacturers and service providers. The report also reviews vendor strategies and surveys component features, performance and flexibility in this important market.
See Details
Cable Bets on Full Duplex for Symmetrical Broadband
January 2017
To overcome its upstream limitations, the cable industry is rallying around full-duplex Docsis (FDX), which enables multi-gigabit upstream speeds. This report explores FDX, including the market drivers, requirements and challenges. It includes an update on Docsis 3.1, recent MSO activity and how the supplier market is shaping up.
See Details
Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer
January 2017
The Future of Virtualization Indexes track CSP progress in deploying virtualization. This report provides the findings of Heavy Reading's third survey on the Future of Virtualization Indexes, based on data gathered in November 2016.
See Details
Prime Reading
Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 12/26/2016
WiC has been profiling female movers and shakers in the next-gen comms industry ...
G.fast Could Use a Boost
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 10/13/2016
Technological progress will vastly improve the capability of G.fast technology ...
Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/28/2016
ETSI's mobile edge computing (MEC) specifications group wants to be the 'center ...
ETSI Gets Edgy About Mobile
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/19/2016
Interest is growing in the potential of mobile edge computing. But will it live ...
Awards
Intel Capital Diversity Fund
Know a female-led, communications-focused startup worthy of Intel's $125M Capital Diversity Fund?

Tell us more about it here!
Faster-Than-Light Reading
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Megaphone Moment
Rants, raves, and opinions
Blow off some steam
Latest
12/4/2016 11:28:30 PM
ALL gigabit cable modems flawed - Intel Puma 6 chip to ...
xymox
11/18/2016 10:34:42 AM
Growth hacking pour les TPE et PME
pduhaut
10/3/2016 1:19:12 AM
What's next killer application?
Yomin Chu
9/14/2016 2:53:16 AM
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market worth 4.78 ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 3:32:32 AM
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 1:52:22 AM
Child Safety
brainfeedmagazine
8/31/2016 2:47:53 AM
Apple Launches 2TB iCloud Storage Plan Ahead of iPhone 7 ...
pabhishek
5/13/2016 4:55:16 PM
83highbury
83highbury
Featured Video
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Flash Poll
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (2) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.

Animals with Phones
You've Heard of Slow Food? Click Here
This is slow tech.
Hot Topics
Do Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Work for Women?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/24/2017
Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Critics Not Pai-Eyed About New FCC Chair
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/24/2017
Data Scientist, DevOps Engineer Top IT Jobs
Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/25/2017
Verizon Uses Fios as Shiny Object in Q4
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/24/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.