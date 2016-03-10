|
|
Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
12|13|16 | 1:50 | (1) comment
Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
Technicolor & the Demand for Faster Broadband Speed
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Bart Vercammen, VP of Product Management at Technicolor, talks about how everyone is demanding faster broadband speed every year and how Technicolor's technology is responding in this demanding industry.
Finding a New Way to Engage Customers & Drive Revenue
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Drivers & Potential of NGP
11|11|16 | | (0) comments
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Central Office Re-Farming
11|11|16 | 06:03 | (0) comments
Multiple operators have started implementing central office re-farming strategies, explains Jinn Xu, director ofthe Access Network Solution Sales Dept. at Huawei.
Digital Transformation at Telefónica Mexico
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Telefónica Mexico IT Director Victor Prieto explains the operator's approaches to transformation and how to choose a BSS partner.
Cutting the Complexity of Enterprise-Leased Lines
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Huawei's new CloudVPN Integration Services Solution reduces the complexity of enterprise-leased lines. The new solution was a joint development between Huawei and ten other vendors, including Fortinet and Infoblox.
Luis Neves on GeSi's Goal
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
At Huawei's UBBF 2016 in Frankfurt, Luis Neves talks about GeSi's efforts to help communication companies move their technology forwards.
Self-Organising Networks Panel Discussion
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
Murali Ranganathan from Nokia chairs a panel discussion on Self-Organising Networks.
Nokia on SON & Automation
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
Nokia's Murali Ranganathan discusses SON and its benefits for future networks.
Enabling the Ultra-Broadband Era: Casa Systems' Approach to Virtualization
11|3|16 | | (0) comments
Casa Systems' CEO, Jerry Guo, and Light Reading's Alan Breznick discuss the debut of Casa's vCCAP at this year's Cable-Tec Expo, along with the company's innovative virtualization platform, Axyom, that paves the way for the next generation of intelligent multi-service delivery.
Nominum on Ending the Digital Transformation Paradox
11|2|16 | 06:05 | (0) comments
Communications service providers can end the digital transformation paradox by shifting their focus towards being subscriber-centric instead of being network-centric, Nominum's VP of Global Marketing, Brian Metzger, tells Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16 | 04:08 | (4) comments
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16 | | (0) comments
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16 | | (1) comment
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16 | 7:16 | (0) comments
Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16 | 03:15 | (0) comments
Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
12|19|16 | | (0) comments
Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
12|16|16 | | (0) comments
CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
12|15|16 | 03:14 | (0) comments
The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
12|14|16 | 05:07 | (0) comments
There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16 | 4:37 | (2) comments
Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
Pierre Lynch of Ixia Shares Insights on Virtualization
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Ixia's Pierre Lynch discusses the impact of virtulization on testing and more.
We Can Make the World More Sustainable
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Finding a New Way to Engage Customers & Drive Revenue
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Do You Really Need Gigabit Infrastructure?
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
BT’s Openreach Strategy & Its Updates in 2016
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
A lot of developments at Openreach this year in terms of strategy and planned investments. Peter Bell, CIO of Openreach BT, shared with us the updates of Openreach at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
ITU: The Broadband Is Our Future
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
At Ultra-broadband Forum, Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, discussed how important it is for countries, companies and everybody to be working together to help to build the broadband and digital economies (UBBF2016).
Tackling 5G in Dallas
11|28|16 | | (0) comments
Here are our highlights of the 5G North America show in Dallas, Texas with Light Reading's Dan Jones.
Drivers & Potential of NGP
11|11|16 | | (0) comments
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Huawei IP 2020 for Future Networks
11|11|16 | | (0) comments
Future Networks should satisfy many requirements such as high throughput, extremely low latency, flexible mobility, intrinsic security, networking automation, and so forth. The Chief Architect of Huawei Future Networks addresses a holistic solution, i.e., IP 2020, to achieve these requirements for various future life scenarios (e.g., autonomous driving, tactile ...
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.