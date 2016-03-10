& cplSiteName &
Time to Enter the Leading Lights 2017
Did you have an incredible 2016? Then you need to enter the industry's most prestigious awards ... "
Operators Line Up to Embrace ECOMP
A number of telcos are expected to embrace ECOMP as their MANO platform in the coming weeks, ... "
What to Expect at MWC 2017
5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are ... "
Equinix: The Data Explosion
Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talks about how the company is helping its customers ... "
Heavy Reading: Big Video to Disrupt
Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore says streaming video is set to disrupt operator networks and ... "
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/3/2017
Optical equipment vendor Coriant has cut about 100 jobs, roughly 4% of its workforce, at its Naperville, Ill., headquarters, Light Reading has learned.
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/3/2017
Cox is the latest cable company to make a push into premium home WiFi, and it's relying on Arris and Netgear equipment to deliver the upgraded service. Following ...
By Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/3/2017
Growth at Amazon Web Services may have slowed a bit in the past few months, but Amazon's public cloud platform is still dominating the market, with Microsoft, Google ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
Web sensation Snapchat has notified regulators of plans for an initial public offering that could value the company at up to $25 billion. But the documentation it has ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
South Korea's SK Telecom enjoys a reputation as one of the most far-sighted telcos on the planet. Besides helping to pioneer the development of next-generation ...
By Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 2/3/2017
This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Federal IT jobs for women; Super Bowl ads get less sexist; bye bye brogrammers; and more.
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/3/2017
Amazon reported slowing growth for its AWS cloud business in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 on Thursday. Maybe that's bad news -- but most companies would love ...
By John Smee, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, 2/2/2017
Having been with Qualcomm for more than 15 years and working in wireless for most of my life, I've seen many changes and amazing innovations in wireless technology, ...
By Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/2/2017
Google, which has struggled within the enterprise cloud market, is now offering expanded support for Microsoft's Windows Server and SQL Server within its Cloud Platform.
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/2/2017
It's hard to argue with Facebook's business strategy when quarterly earnings reports show the company continuing to grow in both audience reach and revenue. Still, ...
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Less than two months after announcing the sale of its data centers in a $3.6 billion deal with Equinix, Verizon is on the verge of divesting itself of its broader ...
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Awards season is back! Leading Lights, Light Reading's prestigious annual awards program, is open for business and is ready to accept this year's crop of entries and, ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/2/2017
Nokia is poised to launch new IP routing products that it expects will fuel a turnaround in this business in 2017, the company revealed on an earnings call today. ...
Telco Transformation
OpenDaylight's Caywood Discusses 2017 Roadmap
 Lisa Caywood, Director of Ecosystem Development, OpenDaylight Project, 2/3/2017
OpenDaylight is looking to build upon the momentum generated last year around ...
OECD Reports Near Total Penetration of Mobile Broadband
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 2/3/2017
The organization's latest research finds that 95% of inhabitants in its 35 member ...
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Welcome Virtuapedians!
The latest members of the Virtuapedia online community...join them, why don't you?
Jeffrey Stytz
Solution Architect, Verizon Communications Grp. Plc.
Wilson Anandaraj
Director - NFV onboarding Services, Nokia
Mirko Voltolini
VP Network Technology, Colt Technology Services Grp. Ltd.
Deepak Singh
Product Manager, Tata Grp.
Chloe Lin
Director , Nephos Inc
Tariq Rafique
Manager, Network Architecture & Planning, Zayo Group
Chandra Mohanty
Sr Customer Project Manager, Ericsson
Naresh sharma
gm, Tata Grp.
Heavy Reading
Cable & SDN/NFV: Moving Toward Implementation
February 2017
This report reviews the posture of U.S.-based MSOs regarding these new technologies at this early stage of their emergence. It discusses key issues involved in terms of operators and technologies, reviews various areas where the MSOs are implementing or considering virtualization-based technologies and profiles several of the most pivotal industry players in this domain, concluding with a view to the future.
Terabit Switch Chips & Software for SDN & the White Box Era
January 2017
This report details and analyzes high-performance Ethernet switch devices, embedded SDN and operating system software and innovative IP solutions, identifying the key requirements and highlighting the advantages they hold for equipment manufacturers and service providers. The report also reviews vendor strategies and surveys component features, performance and flexibility in this important market.
Cable Bets on Full Duplex for Symmetrical Broadband
January 2017
To overcome its upstream limitations, the cable industry is rallying around full-duplex Docsis (FDX), which enables multi-gigabit upstream speeds. This report explores FDX, including the market drivers, requirements and challenges. It includes an update on Docsis 3.1, recent MSO activity and how the supplier market is shaping up.
Prime Reading
Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 12/26/2016
WiC has been profiling female movers and shakers in the next-gen comms industry ...
G.fast Could Use a Boost
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 10/13/2016
Technological progress will vastly improve the capability of G.fast technology ...
Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/28/2016
ETSI's mobile edge computing (MEC) specifications group wants to be the 'center ...
ETSI Gets Edgy About Mobile
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/19/2016
Interest is growing in the potential of mobile edge computing. But will it live ...
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Latest
12/4/2016 11:28:30 PM
ALL gigabit cable modems flawed - Intel Puma 6 chip to ...
xymox
11/18/2016 10:34:42 AM
Growth hacking pour les TPE et PME
pduhaut
10/3/2016 1:19:12 AM
What's next killer application?
Yomin Chu
9/14/2016 2:53:16 AM
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market worth 4.78 ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 3:32:32 AM
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 1:52:22 AM
Child Safety
brainfeedmagazine
8/31/2016 2:47:53 AM
Apple Launches 2TB iCloud Storage Plan Ahead of iPhone 7 ...
pabhishek
5/13/2016 4:55:16 PM
83highbury
83highbury
Flash Poll
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.

Tech CEOs Rail Against Trump's Travel Ban
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/30/2017
Pai Opposes Title II, FCC Alums Oppose Pai
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/31/2017
Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Slack Makes Big Enterprise Push
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/31/2017
Telefónica Hands Huawei a Key Virtualization Deal
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 1/30/2017
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.