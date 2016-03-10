& cplSiteName &
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/9/2017
LAS VEGAS -- CES 2017 -- CES is a world unto itself, and while the industry moans every year that it's no longer worth the hype, the annual convention in Las Vegas ...
By Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 1/9/2017
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/9/2017
European telcos, including Vodafone and Orange, have insisted that Europe is not falling behind parts of Asia and North America on the road to 5G.
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/9/2017
Technology transformation wasn't enough for Walmart to get the most from OpenStack and open source. Walmart needed to change its company culture too.
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 1/9/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia branded smartphone launched -- but only in China; KPN rebrands colocation services; Saudis lend support to Uber.
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/9/2017
This is the year when most telecom network operators will see their revenue-per-bit fall below their cost-per-bit, says a veteran industry analyst, and that financial ...
By Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/8/2017
A panel of President Obama's top science policy advisors say if the US wants to continue to have a competitive semiconductor industry, it is going to have to "push ...
By Elizabeth Miller Coyne, Managing Editor, 1/6/2017
Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore says streaming video is set to disrupt operator networks and business models.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/6/2017
China's ZTE is said to be cutting about 3,000 jobs, including about one fifth of the positions at its Chinese handset business, according to company sources cited by ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/6/2017
Chinese equipment vendor Huawei looks set to report an increase in sales of about 32% at its carrier and enterprise businesses for the 2016 fiscal year, judging by ...
By Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/6/2017
This week in our WiCipedia roundup: how men can become allies; automation may steal your job; women hotly recruited to tech boards; and more.
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/6/2017
LAS VEGAS -- CES 2017 -- Given TiVo's retail brand, you'd think the company would have a lot to say at CES, but that's not the case this year. After officially ...
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/6/2017
Has the 21st century been disappointing so far? No flying cars? No robot maids? Cloud Constellation, a startup, is looking to fix your disillusionment with an ...
Telco Transformation
UI Design is a Core Strength: Telefónica's García Calvo
 Fernando García Calvo, Head of TV Products at Telefónica (LATAM), 1/9/2017
Telefónica's head of TV products in LatAm discusses the importance the operator ...
Streaming Is Stealing Hollywood's Mojo – Barry Diller
 Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 1/9/2017
Expedia's Diller forecasts the end of Hollywood studio power, while a panel of ...
Heavy Reading
Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer
January 2017
The Future of Virtualization Indexes track CSP progress in deploying virtualization. This report provides the findings of Heavy Reading's third survey on the Future of Virtualization Indexes, based on data gathered in November 2016.
The African FTTH Boom: Last Mile Fibre Dynamics, Economics and Outlook in African Markets
December 2016
This report takes an extensive look at FTTH adoption patterns across the continent, including key infrastructure, market structure and regulatory drivers along with current and projected levels of homes passed and connected.
Industry 4.0: Opportunities for Telecom in Manufacturing
December 2016
This report assesses the roles that telecom operators and their vendors might play in the manufacturing revolution. It defines Industry 4.0, how that fits with other visions of the industrial future and what role connectivity will play in enabling manufacturers to revolutionize the ways they run their operations. Finally, it profiles companies from parts of the value chain to show how they address the Industry 4.0 opportunity.
Prime Reading
Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 12/26/2016
WiC has been profiling female movers and shakers in the next-gen comms industry ...
G.fast Could Use a Boost
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 10/13/2016
Technological progress will vastly improve the capability of G.fast technology ...
Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/28/2016
ETSI's mobile edge computing (MEC) specifications group wants to be the 'center ...
ETSI Gets Edgy About Mobile
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/19/2016
Interest is growing in the potential of mobile edge computing. But will it live ...
Latest
12/4/2016 11:28:30 PM
ALL gigabit cable modems flawed - Intel Puma 6 chip to ...
xymox
11/18/2016 10:34:42 AM
Growth hacking pour les TPE et PME
pduhaut
10/3/2016 1:19:12 AM
What's next killer application?
Yomin Chu
9/14/2016 2:53:16 AM
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market worth 4.78 ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 3:32:32 AM
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by ...
pabhishek
9/7/2016 1:52:22 AM
Child Safety
brainfeedmagazine
8/31/2016 2:47:53 AM
Apple Launches 2TB iCloud Storage Plan Ahead of iPhone 7 ...
pabhishek
5/13/2016 4:55:16 PM
83highbury
83highbury
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/6/2017
Hey, Trump Tech Boosters, What About China Tariffs?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/6/2017
T-Mobile CEO Sees 'Craziness' & Big Deals
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/5/2017
The Future Is Foggy – HR Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/4/2017
Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/3/2017
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.