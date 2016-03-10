& cplSiteName &
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
Masergy's Ray Watson says agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that ... "
BT, Vodafone & the Era of Hard Brexit
A hard Brexit could equal hard times for UK operators, and increase the likelihood of Vodafone ... "
Heavy Reading: Big Video to Disrupt
Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore says streaming video is set to disrupt operator networks and ... "
10 Key Tasks for Ericsson's New CEO
Börje Ekholm started his new job as the CEO of Ericsson today – here are 10 things I'd ... "
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
Virtual reality, drones and power rangers: the big reveals at CES 2017. "
By James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – OSS/BSS Transformation, Heavy Reading, 1/20/2017
As an industry analyst looking through my microscope at the telecom technology industry, it is easy to lose track sometimes of just how niche some of the terminology ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/20/2017
With FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler stepping down today, Politico is now reporting that newly sworn in President Donald Trump will appoint Commissioner Ajit Pai to lead ...
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Is Cable One positioning itself to be acquired by gobbling up smaller cable operators?
By Simon Stanley, 1/20/2017
The approach taken by cloud service providers to hyper-scale data centers and virtual networking is driving the latest multicore processor developments. There are now ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/20/2017
There was a time when digital cable made set-tops obsolete, but that time was brief.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/20/2017
Unified comms specialist Avaya has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to get on top of debts that are taking a heavy earnings toll, while ruling out any ...
By Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/20/2017
This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Gendered job descriptions eliminate candidates; The Girls' Lounge uniquely demonstrates equality; being a woman at work should ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/20/2017
"Brexit means Brexit," said Theresa May, Britain's new prime minister, after the country's electorate narrowly voted last year to leave the European Union (EU), ...
Latest Comment: Duh! ...and R&D.
By Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/20/2017
Artificial intelligence (AI) on its own isn't enough to compete -- companies need industry-specific solutions to business problems.
By Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/19/2017
Oracle is continuing to build out its cloud computing capabilities with the acquisition of Apiary, a startup with several significant customers that specializes in ...
By Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 1/19/2017
January just got a bit brighter and more interesting courtesy of some preliminary financial numbers released by optical components specialist Oclaro.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/19/2017
Broadband equipment maker Adtran is poised for impressive growth in sales this year, according to a leading analyst, thanks partly to renewed investments in vectoring ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/19/2017
Marking ten years in the streaming video business, Netflix catapulted past analyst expectations with its earnings report for the fourth quarter. Not only did the ...
Du's Domingo Discusses Smart City Project
 Carlos Domingo, Chief of New Business Innovation, du, 1/20/2017
Smart city services will be available to all of the residents of Dubai once the ...
TT Poll: Opinions Mixed on Network Impact of Live Streaming
 Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 1/20/2017
A recent poll on Telco Transformation found that most respondents see live ...
Heavy Reading
Terabit Switch Chips & Software for SDN & the White Box Era
January 2017
This report details and analyzes high-performance Ethernet switch devices, embedded SDN and operating system software and innovative IP solutions, identifying the key requirements and highlighting the advantages they hold for equipment manufacturers and service providers. The report also reviews vendor strategies and surveys component features, performance and flexibility in this important market.
Cable Bets on Full Duplex for Symmetrical Broadband
January 2017
To overcome its upstream limitations, the cable industry is rallying around full-duplex Docsis (FDX), which enables multi-gigabit upstream speeds. This report explores FDX, including the market drivers, requirements and challenges. It includes an update on Docsis 3.1, recent MSO activity and how the supplier market is shaping up.
Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer
January 2017
The Future of Virtualization Indexes track CSP progress in deploying virtualization. This report provides the findings of Heavy Reading's third survey on the Future of Virtualization Indexes, based on data gathered in November 2016.
Prime Reading
Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 12/26/2016
WiC has been profiling female movers and shakers in the next-gen comms industry ...
G.fast Could Use a Boost
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 10/13/2016
Technological progress will vastly improve the capability of G.fast technology ...
Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/28/2016
ETSI's mobile edge computing (MEC) specifications group wants to be the 'center ...
ETSI Gets Edgy About Mobile
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/19/2016
Interest is growing in the potential of mobile edge computing. But will it live ...
Conterra Scoops Up Fiber From Detel, Broadplex
Friday, January 20, 2017
Wave Adds Fiber With Cascade Networks Buy
Friday, January 20, 2017
NEC Lands Hong Kong-to-Guam Subsea Cable Deal
Friday, January 20, 2017
Sicap Offers USSD Over LTE, Adds New Exec
Friday, January 20, 2017
Avaya's Losses Widen in 2016
Friday, January 20, 2017
Avaya Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Friday, January 20, 2017
CenturyLink Unveils One Helluva BDaaS Solution
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Oclaro Reports Fiscal Q2 Prelims
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Windstream Launches SD-WAN With VeloCloud
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Tele Columbus Powers advanceTV With Espial
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Mediacom Gigs Out Across Iowa
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Nielsen Taps AT&T Set-Top Data
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Cablevisión Argentina & Ciena Deploy 200G Network
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Faster-Than-Light Reading
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Megaphone Moment
Rants, raves, and opinions
Blow off some steam
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
Infographics
Educational Resources
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.

Hot Topics
A Women in Comms Glossary
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Nokia CTO: 2017 Is the Year 5G Gets in the Field
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/19/2017
TV's Paradox: No HDR Without 4K
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Cable Has One Thing Verizon Needs
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.