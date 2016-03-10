|
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17 | | (0) comments
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Technicolor & the Demand for Faster Broadband Speed
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Bart Vercammen, VP of Product Management at Technicolor, talks about how everyone is demanding faster broadband speed every year and how Technicolor's technology is responding in this demanding industry.
Finding a New Way to Engage Customers & Drive Revenue
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Drivers & Potential of NGP
11|11|16 | | (0) comments
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Central Office Re-Farming
11|11|16 | 06:03 | (0) comments
Multiple operators have started implementing central office re-farming strategies, explains Jinn Xu, director ofthe Access Network Solution Sales Dept. at Huawei.
Digital Transformation at Telefónica Mexico
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Telefónica Mexico IT Director Victor Prieto explains the operator's approaches to transformation and how to choose a BSS partner.
Cutting the Complexity of Enterprise-Leased Lines
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Huawei's new CloudVPN Integration Services Solution reduces the complexity of enterprise-leased lines. The new solution was a joint development between Huawei and ten other vendors, including Fortinet and Infoblox.
Luis Neves on GeSi's Goal
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
At Huawei's UBBF 2016 in Frankfurt, Luis Neves talks about GeSi's efforts to help communication companies move their technology forwards.
Self-Organising Networks Panel Discussion
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
Murali Ranganathan from Nokia chairs a panel discussion on Self-Organising Networks.
Nokia on SON & Automation
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
Nokia's Murali Ranganathan discusses SON and its benefits for future networks.
Enabling the Ultra-Broadband Era: Casa Systems' Approach to Virtualization
11|3|16 | | (0) comments
Casa Systems' CEO, Jerry Guo, and Light Reading's Alan Breznick discuss the debut of Casa's vCCAP at this year's Cable-Tec Expo, along with the company's innovative virtualization platform, Axyom, that paves the way for the next generation of intelligent multi-service delivery.
Nominum on Ending the Digital Transformation Paradox
11|2|16 | 06:05 | (0) comments
Communications service providers can end the digital transformation paradox by shifting their focus towards being subscriber-centric instead of being network-centric, Nominum's VP of Global Marketing, Brian Metzger, tells Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com.
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17 | | (0) comments
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17 | 6:40 | (0) comments
Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17 | 4:16 | (0) comments
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17 | 6:05 | (1) comment
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17 | 5:07 | (1) comment
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17 | | (1) comment
With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17 | 6:21 | (0) comments
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17 | | (1) comment
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17 | | (0) comments
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17 | | (0) comments
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16 | | (0) comments
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
Pierre Lynch of Ixia Shares Insights on Virtualization
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Ixia's Pierre Lynch discusses the impact of virtualization on testing and more.
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.