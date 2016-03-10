|
|
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17 | | (1) comment
Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
12|13|16 | 1:50 | (1) comment
Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
Technicolor & the Demand for Faster Broadband Speed
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Bart Vercammen, VP of Product Management at Technicolor, talks about how everyone is demanding faster broadband speed every year and how Technicolor's technology is responding in this demanding industry.
Finding a New Way to Engage Customers & Drive Revenue
11|29|16 | | (0) comments
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Drivers & Potential of NGP
11|11|16 | | (0) comments
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Central Office Re-Farming
11|11|16 | 06:03 | (0) comments
Multiple operators have started implementing central office re-farming strategies, explains Jinn Xu, director ofthe Access Network Solution Sales Dept. at Huawei.
Digital Transformation at Telefónica Mexico
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Telefónica Mexico IT Director Victor Prieto explains the operator's approaches to transformation and how to choose a BSS partner.
Cutting the Complexity of Enterprise-Leased Lines
11|10|16 | | (0) comments
Huawei's new CloudVPN Integration Services Solution reduces the complexity of enterprise-leased lines. The new solution was a joint development between Huawei and ten other vendors, including Fortinet and Infoblox.
Luis Neves on GeSi's Goal
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
At Huawei's UBBF 2016 in Frankfurt, Luis Neves talks about GeSi's efforts to help communication companies move their technology forwards.
Self-Organising Networks Panel Discussion
11|9|16 | | (0) comments
Murali Ranganathan from Nokia chairs a panel discussion on Self-Organising Networks.
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17 | 01:10 | (0) comments
Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17 | | (0) comments
5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17 | | (0) comments
Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17 | 00:48 | (0) comments
Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17 | | (0) comments
Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17 | | (1) comment
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17 | 00:46 | (0) comments
Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17 | 01:07 | (0) comments
Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17 | | (0) comments
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17 | | (0) comments
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17 | | (0) comments
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17 | | (0) comments
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17 | | (0) comments
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17 | | (0) comments
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17 | | (0) comments
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16 | | (0) comments
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
Pierre Lynch of Ixia Shares Insights on Virtualization
12|13|16 | | (0) comments
Ixia's Pierre Lynch discusses the impact of virtualization on testing and more.
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.