Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Leading Lights 2022
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Huawei is reportedly rebuilding its telecom supply chain

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/22/2022
Comment (0)

Huawei has enlisted Chinese chipset makers Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. (JHICC) and Ningbo Semiconductor International (NSI) to make chips for its telecom and automotive businesses, according to a new report. The company hopes to begin producing products via the partnerships as early as this year.

JHICC is to supply Huawei with processors, and NSI will provide radio frequency components and high-voltage analog chips.

The move, as reported by Japan's Nikkei, is designed to help Huawei continue selling telecom equipment globally as its component stockpile – hoarded before widespread US export controls took effect – dwindles. The company's broad goal, according to multiple unnamed sources who spoke with the publication, is to build production lines free from US "interference."

(Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)
(Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)

However, the publication noted that Huawei doesn't expect to produce semiconductors as advanced as those used by its telecom rivals like Ericsson and Samsung.

Nonetheless, Nikkei reported that Huawei is focusing on chips for telecom equipment "in part because they are less technologically demanding than those used in consumer devices like smartphones." Huawei was once the world's largest smartphone vendor but is now No. 10 following strict US sanctions that prevented the company from using Google's Android smartphone operating system and 5G.

But Huawei's telecom equipment business has been somewhat more resilient, according to the publication. Citing data from LightCounting, it reported that Huawei's telecom market share sat at 27.4% in the first half of 2022, down from 33% in 2020.

The global situation

For its part, Huawei has been clear about the challenges it faces. In a recent internal memo, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said the company has to wind back its "overly optimistic expectations" and target profitability and cash flow instead of scale. He suggested that the next ten years would be "very painful" as the global economy contracts.

To be clear, this isn't the first time Huawei has sought to bolster its domestic supply situation. For example, the company last year placed bets on dozens of China chip startups, and had planned to open its first chipset fabrication plant.

Perhaps not surprisingly, US companies are working along a similar track. President Biden recently inked legislation allocating more than $50 billion for US-based chipset production in a move that will undoubtedly aid companies like Intel.

At the same time, though, the Biden administration has eased some restrictions against Huawei and other Chinese companies. For example, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security recently allowed the release of certain "low level" technology and software to blacklisted firms. The agency's goal is to support US participation in global technology standards.

Further, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that a Commerce Department-led review process has barely slowed overall US exports to China. Specifically, the publication cited data showing that less than half a percent of the US' total $125 billion in exports to China in 2020 required a license. And of those, 94% of technology exports to China were approved.

Nonetheless, Huawei's global telecom business specifically has been targeted by US diplomats who argue that the company's products pose a security risk. Huawei denies those accusations. Nonetheless, countries ranging from India to Australia to Canada to the UK have blocked Huawei as a result. But other countries, such as some in Latin America and Russia, remain open to Huawei.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization in Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE