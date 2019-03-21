5G in the USA: Spring Fever

Spring has sprung in the US, as mobile 5G starts to arrive in select markets throughout the country.

Verizon announced in the middle of March that its first mobile 5G cities -- Chicago and Minneapolis -- will launch on April 11. This is part of a planned 30-city mobile rollout by the carrier this year. (See Verizon Says Its Mobile 5G Service Is Really Unlimited.)

Meanwhile, AT&T plans to make its mobile 5G service more available to the general public this spring. It plans to sell its 5G mobile hotspot, the Netgear Nighthawk 5G, to the general public for $499.

So let's take a look at the latest 5G developments:



Blue flags indicate AT&T, red flags show Verizon, magenta for T-Mobile and yellow for Sprint. Expand, using the icon top right, to see a larger map and the carriers' overlapping cities.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) What: Mobile 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard with fixed wireless 5G expected in 2020 Where: Parts of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, San Antonio and Waco (2018) Parts of Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose (2019) When: Mobile 5G is being rolled out now

Frequencies: 2018 (& beyond): 39GHz; post-2020: Sub-6GHz Suppliers (known so far): Ericsson, Netgear, Nokia, Samsung Devices: Netgear Nighthawk 5G Anticipated download speeds: Theoretical peaks pegged at 1.2 Gbit/s, while actual speeds will be lower, according to AT&T Capex plan for 2019: $23 billion

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) What: Mobile 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard Where: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles New York City, Phoenix and Washington, DC When: Initial launches will start in May and into 2019 Frequencies: 2.5GHz Suppliers (known so far): Ericsson, HTC, LG Electronics, Nokia, Samsung, Qualcomm Devices: Smartphones and a 5G hotspot Anticipated download speeds: 250-300 Mbit/s (mobile) Capex plan for 2018: $5-$6 billion, 2019 expectations slated for FY Q4

