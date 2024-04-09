'AT&T Phone – Advanced' runs atop AT&T's wireless network as well as on a wired broadband connection. It could be offered where AT&T is retiring its copper DSL operations without a fiber alternative.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

April 9, 2024

3 Min Read
AT&T Phone – Advanced
AT&T Phone – Advanced.(Source: AT&T)

AT&T is now selling a new product that's intended to provide voice calling services across both the operator's wireless network as well as a wired Internet connection. It may be used in locations where AT&T is shutting down its copper-based DSL network.

"Instead of traditional wired phone lines, AT&T Phone – Advanced uses the AT&T cellular network and/or a broadband connection to provide your home telephone service. Once everything is set up, it works just like your traditional phone does now," the operator wrote on its website. "If the AT&T cellular network connection is unavailable, you'll stay connected via broadband."

AT&T also boasts that the new product sports all of the voice-calling features available on its legacy copper network as well as more advanced functions including battery backup power, call forwarding, and other services.

AT&T officials said the operator's new "AT&T Phone – Advanced" offering is available in Dallas and a handful of other markets the company did not identify. Company officials said the operator plans to expand the number of locations where AT&T is offering the product, though they did not provide details.

"The real value of this product, in our opinion, is in those 15-20 million households where AT&T is the current local (copper) phone provider today and is looking for regulatory relief," wrote Jim Patterson of Patterson Advisory Group in his weekly newsletter. "A lot of work has gone into creating a landline replacement product, and we look forward to seeing actual customer reaction to this Dallas/ Ft. Worth launch."

Indeed, AT&T has already positioned its fixed wireless access (FWA) Internet offering as a "copper catch" that will be available to some customers in millions of locations where it's dismantling its copper network and will not offer a fiber alternative.

From copper to fiber

AT&T is in the midst of a massive fiber network buildout program that involves expanding fiber connections to around 30 million locations by 2025. However, according to the financial analysts at Evercore, AT&T serves about 60 million locations with copper, and the operator is working to turn off that aging copper network. Meaning, after everything is done in 2025, analysts estimate at least 15 million AT&T copper locations won't be offered a fiber replacement.

Thus, AT&T could offer its wireless "AT&T Phone – Advanced" product to customers who subscribe to its voice calling services on its soon-to-be dismantled copper network as a way to keep them as a subscriber. An MVNO called Community Phone has been selling such a product since 2021.

Already AT&T is working to shutter its copper network across major swaths of the country. The operator recently alerted California regulators that it is planning to shutter its copper DSL network in locations throughout the state, including in big counties like Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino. That's important because AT&T is the "largest carrier of last resort" (COLR), according to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

To be clear, AT&T isn't the only company shifting from copper to fiber and other technologies. Verizon, Frontier Communications, Windstream, TDS Telecom and others are making similar moves.

Nor is AT&T the only company offering newer calling technologies. For example, fiber operator Brightspeed recently announced the launch of its new Brightspeed Voice+ service through vendor RingCentral. And T-Mobile recently said it will offer its enterprise customers AI-powered summaries of customers' voice conversations, among other offerings, through its partnership with vendor Dialpad.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Exterior view of a modern multi-story apartment building.
Cable Technology
ACA Connects asks FCC to pump the brakes on plan to ban 'bulk billing' in MDUs
ACA Connects asks FCC to pump the brakes on plan to ban 'bulk billing' in MDUs

Apr 9, 2024

Aerial view of the United States Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington DC
5G
DoD officials gear up for spectrum sharing 'moonshot'
DoD officials gear up for spectrum sharing 'moonshot'

Apr 9, 2024

Harmonic logo on company headquarters building
Cable Technology
Harmonic takes video unit off the block, sets CEO change
Harmonic takes video unit off the block, sets CEO change

Apr 9, 2024

Cable Technology
Telstra snaps up OTT business in difficult Asian waters
Telstra snaps up OTT business in difficult Asian waters

Apr 9, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
5G
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network
5G
Partner Content - Huawei sees promising uptake in 5G Advanced as it takes off in 2024
Partner Content - Huawei sees promising uptake in 5G Advanced as it takes off in 2024