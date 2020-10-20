Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Netflix growth slows in Q3 as global paid subs pass 195 million

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/20/2020
Comment (0)

Netflix missed Q3 2020 subscriber guidance as signups slowed following a massive surge in the first half of the year when new customers flooded in during the early stages of the pandemic. However, the streaming giant expects a better Q4 and exit to 2020 with more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix added 2.2 million subs worldwide in Q3 2020, well off the 6.8 million it added in the prior-year period, and short of the 2.5 million net adds forecasted. Netflix shares were down $28.47 (-5.42%) to $496.95 each in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Netflix subscriber activity in the Asia Pacific region was a bright spot and the company's largest contributor, with 1.01 million additions. That compared to 180,000 adds in the US and Canada, 760,000 in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region and 260,000 adds in Latin America.

Amid solid subs growth in the Asia Pacific region, Netflix has localized its service to support Hindi in its UI. Netflix also touted a partnership with Reliance Jio in which Netflix is being bundled with the operator's mobile and fiber broadband plans.
Amid solid subs growth in the Asia Pacific region, Netflix has localized its service to support Hindi in its UI. Netflix also touted a partnership with Reliance Jio in which Netflix is being bundled with the operator's mobile and fiber broadband plans.

Netflix expects to add 6 million subs in Q4 2020 and finish the year with 201.15 million worldwide.

Q3 revenues were $6.43 million, up 20.2%, beating a forecast of $6.32 billion. Netflix expects Q4 2020 revenues of $6.57 billion.

The Q3 slowdown "is primarily due to our record first-half results and the pull-forward effect" Netflix saw earlier in the year, the company explained in its investor letter (PDF). However, the 28.1 million paid subscriptions added in the first nine months of 2020 already exceed the 27.8 million Netflix added for all of 2019.

"The state of the pandemic and its impact continues to make projections very uncertain, but as the world hopefully recovers in 2021, we would expect that our growth will revert back to levels similar to pre-COVID," the company said.

Original content pump is back on

Netflix said it is "making good and careful progress returning to production," noting that it has restarted production on some major titles, including season four of "Stranger Things" and season two of "The Witcher."

The company offered a cursory glance to an expanding mix of streaming competition, acknowledging the recent launches of NBCU's Peacock and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, as well as a reorg at Disney that emphasizes a growing streaming business that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

"We're thrilled to be competing with Disney and a growing number of other players to entertain people; both consumers and content creators will benefit from our mutual desire to bring the best stories to audiences all over the world," Netflix said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE