Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson Shareholder Urges Firm to Explore Sale to US – Report

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/7/2020
Comment (0)

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia received a boost on Friday after an Ericsson shareholder responded positively to US comments about taking ownership of one of the Nordic equipment giants to counter Huawei, a Chinese rival deemed a security threat by US politicians.

Cevian Capital, which holds an 8.4% stake in Ericsson, said the US interest was welcome and that executives at the firm should look into a potential sale, according to a Reuters report.

Christian Gardell, Cevian's managing partner, told the news organization that any deal would have to be based on "a completely different valuation level than today's ridiculous share price." In emailed remarks, he said Ericsson's management board should treat any US offer with "the highest priority."

The report comes only a day after US Attorney General William Barr said the US should consider buying a controlling stake in either Ericsson or Nokia for access to secure 5G equipment. The move could blunt the rise of China and Huawei in 5G, he said.

Barr indicated that a takeover could take place "either directly or through a consortium of private American and allied companies."

Ericsson's share price was up 5.7% at close of business on Friday in Stockholm, while Nokia's had risen nearly 7% in Helsinki.

A takeover could hit political opposition in the Nordic countries because Ericsson and Nokia are seen as national champions in Sweden and Finland respectively, employing thousands of people at their headquarters and other facilities. It could also prove unpopular with European officials concerned about the rise of US technology giants and Europe's failure to produce equivalents.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden's minister for energy and digital development, alluded to those concerns during an interview with Reuters but said any concrete US proposal would be a matter for Ericsson shareholders.

"Clearly there is both a strong Swedish and European interest in being able to continue to lead technology development," he is quoted as saying. "Ericsson is important both for jobs and business in Sweden but also as a technology leader."

A potential US bid for one of the vendors is presented as an alternative to funding smaller US software companies such as Altiostar, Mavenir and Parallel Wireless, all of which are developing new technologies that should work on general-purpose equipment. Critics say these "open RAN" (radio access network) systems are too immature to threaten Huawei for the foreseeable future.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

US investment in either Ericsson or Nokia could help those firms to compete more aggressively against Huawei, but it could also deal a blow to smaller rivals, including open RAN firms, and make the big three players even more dominant than they already are.

For that reason, it is unlikely to be welcomed by European service providers such as Vodafone, which has repeatedly complained about the lack of "supplier diversity." CEO Nick Read believes support for open RAN companies could help to solve that problem.

The US has argued that China's government could use "backdoors" in Huawei equipment to spy on other countries or sabotage networks -- charges the company has regularly denied.

After the UK recently imposed restrictions on Huawei's role in the 5G market, Vodafone's Read urged other European authorities not to follow suit, insisting these moves will hinder 5G rollout and drive up costs.

Opponents of restrictions say they would produce 5G networks that are even less secure by making operators more dependent on just two Nordic suppliers.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE