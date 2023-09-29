5G Broadcast, a technology that is starting to be tested by US low-power TV stations, took a big, official step forward today.

3GPP on Friday formally published the technical specs for 5G Broadcast in version 18.3.0 of the specs for 36.101 (Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access, or E-UTRA). The updated specs show approval for "LTE based 5G terrestrial broadcast" to operate in a new 108 band (470MHz – 698MHz). This effectively makes all US low-power UHF stations 3GPP-eligible to broadcast in 5G.

The newly published specs with support for the 108 band emerge a couple of weeks after WWOO-LD, a low-power TV station in the Boston area, lit up the nation's first 5G Broadcast field trial. On the heels of an experimental license granted by the FCC, WWOO-LD and its set of partners are using 5G Broadcast initially to test the delivery of select live TV feeds and emergency alerting signals to 5G-capable TV receivers and to Qualcomm-based smartphone reference designs that can filter in UHF frequencies.

Backers hope the trial is the start of a broader initiative to build a national 5G Broadcast system that taps into low-power UHF frequencies for one-way (downstream-only) services and applications that can complement existing mobile 5G networks.

Related :Boston TV station lights up 5G broadcast field trial

A relatively new company called XGen Network intends to act as a broker for the 5,300-plus US LPTV stations, effectively serving as a one-stop shop for wireless carriers and content owners interested in the proposed, national 5G Broadcast platform. XGen Network was founded by "SuperFrank" Copsidas, founder of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association (and former manager of the late "Godfather of Soul" James Brown), and Bill Christian, a fellow broadcast industry vet who owns WWOO-LD.

Initial use cases being explored for 5G Broadcast include broadcasting local TV signals to 5G smartphones, transmitting alerts to consumers and delivering large files (including video and other critical information) to first responders.

5G Broadcast is also emerging as a potential complement or competitor to ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, IP-based broadcast signaling standard, that is being rolled out to dozens of US markets under the consumer branding of "NextGenTV."

5G Broadcast has received some critical reaction from certain US broadcasters that are big backers of ATSC 3.0. Earlier this month, a pair of execs at Sinclair Broadcast Corp. argued that ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast "are not equal" and warned the industry not to get too worked up over the "hype" suggesting that 5G Broadcast holds an edge because of its ties to 3GPP standards.

Related :Boston TV station scores temporary license to test 5G broadcast

"The implied notion that, because 5G Broadcast is a 3GPP standard and in phones today, it somehow magically opens the market to hundreds of millions of devices compatible with 5G wireless reception is wishful thinking," they wrote. They also argued that ATSC 3.0 is a "more efficient, robust, mobile, and evolvable" platform.

Speed bump for ATSC 3.0

5G Broadcast is clearly in its infancy. But the recent momentum behind the technology coincidentally is occurring as ATSC 3.0's journey encounters some turbulence over patents that are tied into the technology.

LG Electronics raised eyebrows earlier this month when it disclosed to the FCC that the company has opted to suspend the inclusion of ATSC 3.0 capabilities in its 2024 lineup of TVs after it was sued by an entity called Constellation Designs LLC on allegations that LG infringed on a few ATSC 3.0-related patents. LG lost the suit (it's appealing), but the legal action is raising concerns that other TV makers with ATSC 3.0 models, such as Hisense, Sony and Samsung, as well as companies making ATSC 3.0 set-top receivers might also face similar legal exposure.

ATSC President Madeleine Noland responded to that situation in a lengthy "ATSC Bulletin" distributed Thursday via email that dug into the "progress and growing pains" being faced by the new 3.0 standard.

Related :LG halts production of ATSC 3.0-compatible TVs over patent concerns

"While ATSC cannot comment on the specifics of the LG case, we trust that all parties involved are actively pursuing solutions to bring the benefits of next-generation broadcasting on future LG television models to US audiences," she explained, adding that at least one industry analyst believes the impact of the LG-Constellation Designs patent scrum likely will be very limited.

With respect to progress, she noted that broadcasters in New York City are moving forward with ATSC 3.0 deployments that will help push NextGen TV service to more than 70% of US audiences.

Noland also pointed out that the first set-tops outfitted with ATSC 3.0 receivers and emblazoned with the NextGen TV branding mark were recently shipped to pre-order customers.

"The consumer technology industry itself is on course to have shipped a cumulative 10,000,000 ATSC 3.0 receivers in the US by the end of this year," she wrote.