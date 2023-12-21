Sponsored By

2023 in review: Top 20 most popular Huawei stories

For what is a vendor, what has it got? If not itself, then it has naught. Not to say the things it truly feels. And not the words of a company who kneels. Let the record show, they took the blows and they did it – Huawei.

Phil Harvey

December 21, 2023

2 Min Read
Source: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)

There's no company more talked about in telecom than Huawei.

The world's largest telecom equipment maker is effectively banned from doing business in the US. Meanwhile, Washington pressures its allies to avoid gear from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks.

In 2023, our most popular Huawei stories featured countries and carriers wrestling with the decision to use, avoid or replace the company's gear. Because of the US stance against Huawei, being one of its customers now sends a message to some about more than just what kind of network you're building.

Other Huawei stories that grabbed our readers' attention included coverage of the company's quest to become less dependent on others for its semiconductors and core components. As Huawei prepares to unleash more innovative products and services in 2024, we'll be ready to report on the company's progress, pratfalls and prognostications as it continues its path toward self-sufficiency and (gulp!) world domination.

Here are the 20 most popular Light Reading stories featuring Huawei in 2023:

Read more about:

AsiaTrends

About the Author(s)

Phil Harvey

Phil Harvey

Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Phil Harvey has been a Light Reading writer and editor for more than 18 years combined. He began his second tour as the site's chief editor in April 2020.

His interest in speed and scale means he often covers optical networking and the foundational technologies powering the modern Internet.

Harvey covered networking, Internet infrastructure and dot-com mania in the late 90s for Silicon Valley magazines like UPSIDE and Red Herring before joining Light Reading (for the first time) in late 2000.

After moving to the Republic of Texas, Harvey spent eight years as a contributing tech writer for D CEO magazine, producing columns about tech advances in everything from supercomputing to cellphone recycling.

Harvey is an avid photographer and camera collector – if you accept that compulsive shopping and "collecting" are the same.

See more from Phil Harvey
