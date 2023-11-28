More 2G and 3G shutdowns loom in the US

UScellular and Cellcom recently set dates to shutter their aging wireless networks. The smaller network operators are following in the footsteps of their bigger, nationwide rivals, which are making similar moves.

On its website, UScellular said it would shutter its 3G CDMA network on January 14, 2024.

"Major wireless carriers have already shut down their 3G CDMA networks and you're likely starting to notice the effects on your older devices. When we shut down our network, 3G devices will lose service completely," the operator reported on the site. "We are committed to supporting our customers and are ready and available to assist you through this transition. To keep you connected, we're offering big discounts on 4G/5G devices."

UScellular CEO Laurent Therivel said there are fewer than 42,000 customers left on that network, down from 386,000 around 18 months ago.

"We believe we're going to continue to see more customers migrate over the next several months," he said during UScellular's recent quarterly conference call, according to Seeking Alpha. "We intend to reform that spectrum to support our LTE network. And we expect to see additional systems operation savings once that CDMA network is fully shut down in 2024."

Like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T, UScellular said it would shut down its aging 3G network in order to put more resources – including spectrum – toward its 4G and 5G networks. Indeed, UScellular is in the process of adding valuable midband spectrum to its 5G network.

UScellular operates a wireless network across around 21 states and counts around 5 million mobile customers. It recently announced it is for sale, though it's not clear whether there are any buyers.

Separately, Cellcom said in September it would shutter its 2G network at the end of 2023 after shutting down its 3G network in March.

"Cellcom will be contacting customers who need a new device, which includes phones that are not compatible with VoLTE [voice over LTE] and some models of our home phone replacement unit," the company said on its website.

As Light Reading previously reported, Cellcom began its 5G rollout in 2022 with equipment from Ericsson and Cisco. The company provides telecom services throughout Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

Follow the leader

The nation's big network operators turned off their 3G networks during the course of last year. According to the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson, the 3G network shutdowns by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile affected a combined total of 2.3 million lines of service during 2022. But the financial analysts at Wells Fargo put the figure at 1.1 million.

In either case, it's unclear exactly how many of those lines were active or unused. The operators recorded their 3G disconnections as "subscriber adjustments" rather than in their tally of gained and lost customers.

As for 2G, AT&T discontinued service on that network in 2017, while Verizon shuttered its 2G network around 2020. T-Mobile said earlier this year it would turn off its 2G GSM network on April 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, some regulators are starting to look at spectrum and standards for 6G networks.