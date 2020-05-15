Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Making diversity a priority in job searches

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 5/15/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: How to tell if your future employer is focused on diversity; YouTube's policies leave room for error; women take the lead in cybersecurity practices; and more.

  • If you're looking for a job in tech and want to assess how diversity-focused your potential boss is, check out this list of questions for your new employer from Women Love Tech. There are ten questions in total, though the three main categories to assess are the tone of culture and diversity coming from the top, the percentage of senior leadership that's made up of women and people of color and HR's stance on diversity. While there's a major push for workplace equality lately, not every company is on board. In fact, according to one study, "30% of women say they are facing unequal growth opportunities and only 59% of women say their employers have a program to encourage the promotion/advancement of women." No one wants to get stuck in a job where they don't have the opportunity for growth or gender equality, so do your research before taking the new job plunge. (See WiCipedia: Podcast Recs, Interview No-Nos & Creating a Majority Female Tech Company.)

    Does your workplace check the boxes?
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • YouTube is putting its money where its morals are with blanket policies that are excluding some unintended recipients. Inside Hook explains that the streaming behemoth inadvertently banned a sex tech conference by automatically restricting content having anything to do with sex. The policy is a product of YouTube's automated algorithms, which are relying on AI instead of human moderators because of the COVID-19 content crush. The policy is intended to ban salacious material, but didn't take into account the educational or professional nature of some videos. The article states, "The incident, as Vice noted, is yet another instance of tech companies silencing sex education and sexual speech online and perpetuating a harmful pattern of censorship that routinely threatens sexual expression of all kinds across various internet platforms." (See WiCipedia: 'Zoombombers' create video conferencing nightmare.)

  • It turns out that women have the skills to keep data secure, at least more than men do. Total Telecom summarized a study that showed that when it comes to cybersecurity practices, women make the safer choice more so than men, which isn't to say that it's the overwhelming majority most of the time. In terms of password safety on websites, 57% of women use unique passwords for banking sites and apps, compared to 50% of men. For online shopping, that number goes down to 43% of women and a mere 36% of men. These habits pay off too: While 22% of people in general have experienced some sort of cybersecurity breach, 46% of that group is made up of women and 54% is made up of men. The study was conducted with 700 people in the UK and another 700 people in the US. (See WiCipedia: 'Resting Pitch Face,' Digital Leaders & the Scandal Effect.)

  • Working from home has been touted as a great boon for women, but the perks go way beyond flexibility with scheduling, lower travel costs and availability for familial responsibilities. Quartz explained that when workers have to videoconference on the job, women are at more of an advantage than they would be in an in-person meeting. Videoconferencing is eliminating many of the factors that lead women to experience bias, from body type to body language, as the shrunken screen just doesn't allow for all of these attributes to factor into the discussion. The author writes, "It's these small considerations — what to wear, how high to sit, when to speak up — that women have to make (along with men who don't conform to industry stereotype) to eliminate potential distractions from an otherwise successful meeting. Only now, a lot fewer of those considerations are necessary." The "equalizing effect" of remote working and videoconferencing may have women yearning for quarantine days when they go back to in-person offices. (See WiCipedia: Working from home is bright spot of COVID-19 for many minority workers.)

  • Diversity in AI has always been a struggle, though ZDNet explains that the divide is shrinking. While it's slow going, 91% of AI pros report that the industry is positively benefiting from diversity efforts, and 85% believe that the industry has become increasingly diverse in the past few years. A large majority also felt that the industry had the potential to eliminate bias from its practices, though men were more confident than women (no surprise!) on that front. And according to CNBC, now is a great time for women to snag an AI job. (See WiCipedia: The AI Diversity Struggle, Companies Aren't Prioritizing Equality & New-Mom Decisions.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Designing a Secure Telework Program
    How Service Providers Can Optimize Managed SD-WAN and SD-Branch Delivery and Management
    Fortinet Cybersecurity Solutions for Managed Security Service Providers
    WAN Evolution Presents Opportunities to Service Providers
    Securing 4G, 5G and Beyond
    Report: 5G + AI: Ingredients for Next Gen Wireless Innovation
    Case Study: 5G V2X Sidelink Advanced Safety Use Cases
    The Future of Coherent Optical Networking
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Is Oracle out of the frying pan on equal pay?

    This week in our WiC roundup: Women are more likely to be promoted, kindof; Oracle faces a potentially major payout to female plaintiffs; universities keep pushing for STEM diversity even with classes moved online; and more.

    WiCipedia: Healthtech lacks diversity, just like the rest of tech

    This week in our WiC roundup: Coronavirus research needs to be diverse; a new tech memoir to add to your quarantine reading list; how to get to the top; and more.

    WiCipedia: The ever-rising glass ceiling

    This week in our WiC roundup: The salary gap in tech hasn't left the building; the glass ceiling keeps getting higher; refugees gain machine learning skills in Bulgaria; and more.

    WiCipedia: COVID-19 layoffs affect women more

    This week in our WiC roundup: Girls in tech go online for new skills; women are more affected than men in pandemic layoffs; data gaps have serious implications; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE