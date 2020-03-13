Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Global female income hits all-time high, continues to rise

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 3/13/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Women's contribution to the global economy is rapidly on the rise; startup boards are still majority male; UK women are subtly persuaded into admin positions; and more.

  • If you've ever wondered how much women really contribute to the economy, both in terms of making and spending money, this news release from Frost & Sullivan should clear things up. This year, the "global female income" is projected to hit $24 trillion, and that number is rapidly growing as 100 million more women are expected to join the workforce globally in the next decade. Already women own more than 40% of businesses and control $43 trillion of global spending. Check out the full press release for all the details. (See Global female income to reach $24 trillion in 2020, says Frost & Sullivan.)

    Grow that stack
    Women's contribution to the global economy is rapidly growing. (Source: Pixabay)
    Women's contribution to the global economy is rapidly growing.
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • Many tech company boards have undergone restructuring as of late as a gender diversity mandate swept the industry, yet most startup boards are still sorely lacking. Yahoo reported that while 40% of boards in the US have at least one female signed on and 42% have at least one female executive, the majority still have no gender diversity at all. The data comes from the 2020 Startup Outlook Report, which surveyed nearly 700 startups to measure the state of women in leadership. On an uplifting note, the numbers are growing across the board (no pun intended), from female CEOs to female board members and female founders. It's just happening at snail mail speed, which is rather ironic in such a tech-savvy industry. How can we release brand-new technologies every year when we can't seem to even diversify the workplace? (See WiCipedia: Companies With Values Should Be the Norm.)

  • One company that seems to be making a valiant effort in the board gender diversity realm is Facebook. Bloomberg announced that the social media empire has added two new female directors to its board, bringing the gender ratio to 40% female and 30% African American. While the company has been in the hot seat lately over a litany of issues, they are currently making headway when it comes to board diversity. Facebook has likely made these changes because of a new California law that would require the company to have three female directors by next year. (See Mentor Spotlight: Glo Gordon Shines a Light on Boardroom Diversity.)

  • Over in the UK, a new report finds that women are often "sidelined" into admin roles, explains The Telegraph. Instead of being encouraged to explore more technical roles, girls are often persuaded from a young age to go the secretarial route throughout their entire education. This is affecting both beginning and more advanced roles at companies across the UK, and also put the UK in 16th place for "female representation in the workplace" among 36 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, well behind others such as Sweden, Iceland and even Slovenia. (See WiCipedia: Diverse Boards Are the Future & UK Gov't Deals With Online Abuse.)

  • And in telecom land, Sweden's Tele2 has announced its goal of creating a "gender balanced organization" by the year 2023. The operator launched the initiative last year, according to a press release, and made waves with 63% new female hires. The full plan for equality is made up of 20 different initiatives to equalize the workforce and get rid of outdated recruitment strategies. "Our pipeline with potential recruits looks completely different today, with a much higher number of female candidates as well as talents from diverse backgrounds and a wide range of industries. We always hire the best candidate, regardless of gender and background, but two out of three recruits are women these days," said Tele2's head of talent supply and development, Therese Torstensson. (See WiCipedia: The AI Diversity Struggle, Companies Aren't Prioritizing Equality & New-Mom Decisions.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: 5G Alone Isn't Enough - Learn How to Transform Your Infrastructure for the 5G Era
    Let’s Get Real About Cloud + 5G + AI
    Don’t Get Distracted by Faster Broadband. The Real 5G Revolution is Happening Behind the Scenes
    Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G Strategies, Opportunities, and Pitfalls
    Heavy Reading 5G Network & Service Strategies Operator Survey
    Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
    The Critical Importance of Consumer Trust in the Second-Hand Mobile Device Market
    The ABC’s of 5G New Radio Standards
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Digital assistants need more than a gender makeover

    This week in our WiC roundup: Get involved for International Women's Day; how digital assistants would differ if they were created by women; what keeps women in tech; and more.

    WiCipedia: Fake it till you make it – the confidence edition

    This week in our WiC roundup: Confidence seems to be the topic du jour for women in tech; black female founders take the stage; a venture capital battle of the best; and more.

    WiCipedia: 2020's best cities for women in tech

    This week in our WiC roundup: The best cities for women in tech in 2020 are revealed; women share their salaries to compare where they stand; a new 'unconscious bias educational tour experience' educates on the move; and more.

    WiCipedia: Women in Tech Turn to TikTok to Expose Industry

    This week in our WiC roundup: When women don't apply to jobs; the new social media scene spreading the tech word (for better or for worse); the skills women need to get hired; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
    Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE