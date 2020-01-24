WiCipedia: Nature vs. Nurture & the Moms at Work Dilemma

More Blogs from WiCipedia

WiCipedia: CES Recap, Salary Reveals & Outdated Advertising (0) This week in our WiC roundup: Ivanka's CES keynote goes off 'without a hitch'; sharing salary info is the new talking about sex; advertisers keep tripping over their own shoelaces; and more.

WiCipedia: Ivanka Trump's CES Keynote & Male Bosses Promote Men More (2) This week in our WiC roundup: CES picked a controversial keynoter; female founders snagged under 3% of VC funding last year – an all-time high; is learning to code enough?; and more.

WiCipedia: Flexible Work Priorities, Next-Level VC & Top Women in Tech (0) This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Flexible work is a must-have for many women; Ada Ventures takes VC to a new level of equal opportunity; Telefónica raises ratio of women on board to 30% (and barely mentions it); and more.