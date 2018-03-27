& cplSiteName &

DANOS Fuels AT&T's White Box Binge

Carol Wilson
3/27/2018
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Open Networking Summit -- AT&T's plans to deploy white box routers in its mobile network beginning later this year will use a network operating system that is part of an open source project announced today, built on AT&T seed code, CTO Andre Fuetsch announced here today in a keynote speech. (See AT&T Preps White Box Routers for 5G.)

The white boxes will use software that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) developed and is releasing into open source to be the seed code of DANOS, the disaggregated network operating system open source project announced today by the Linux Foundation . (See LF Launches DANOS Project for New Disaggregated Network OS.)

"We are ready to move forward taking white boxes into our wireless infrastructure," Fuetsch said. "This will be based on an open hardware design and we will make the specifications available later this year so anyone can build it. We have a handful of these operating in our network, carrying live customer traffic today. But we think this is the future - flexible, scalable, upgradable and very cost-effective."

AT&T's Andre Fuetsch addresses the ONS crowd.
AT&T's Andre Fuetsch addresses the ONS crowd.

AT&T is pushing hard on this path because of the looming demand it expects to see on its network, which today carries 200 petabytes of traffic on a typical business day, up from 137 petabytes per day a year ago, he said.

By releasing DANOS into open source, AT&T expects to see the first public code available in the second half of this year, which Fuetsch called "a huge milestone."

"This is not just an operating system that handles the needs of the data center," the AT&T exec said. It has the capability to support carrier-grade protocols for things such as alarms, automation and other operational issues, and can fit multiple needs of communications service providers, both large and small.

AT&T's development of dNOS, which became the seed code for DANOS, was substantially aided by its acquisition of Brocade's Vyatta technology. Fuetsch gave a shout-out to the team of developers acquired in that deal. (See AT&T's Rice: White Box OS a Team Effort.)

This is the third year in a row that AT&T has used ONS to make a major splash. Two years ago, it first tipped its hand on willingness to bring its ECOMP software to open source, which is now part of ONAP. Last year, Fuetsch announced that AT&T was developing its own white box switches. (See AT&T Shares ECOMP Vision, Might Share Software and AT&T White Box a Disruptive Force)

Light Reading is bringing together all of the key players in the automation revolution for the first time at Automation Everywhere on April 4 in Dallas. Join us as we tackle the business and technology challenges behind driving network automation. The event is free for communications service providers -- register today!

Speaking ahead of Fuetsch, Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking for the Linux Foundation, cited DANOS as an example of a new project that is coming in under the "Harmonization 2.0" phase, and is already being harmonized with two existing LF projects, FRRouting (free range routing) and OpenSwitch. In addition, LFN is in discussions with SONiC to "make sure we can get the Phy abstraction across all of this," and intends to work with P4 and Stratum as well.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives