Boingo Announces Virtualized Core & RAN for WiFi 6, CBRS & 5G

LOS ANGELES -- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, will debut its Converged Virtualized Core at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Los Angeles. The virtualized platform replaces network hardware with software to efficiently power 5G use cases over unlicensed and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum.

"Boingo’s Converged Virtualized Core is a gamechanger for our venue and carrier partners," said Dr. Derek Peterson, chief technology officer, Boingo. "The neutral host platform serves as a backbone for our Wi-Fi 6, CBRS and 5G deployments at large venues like airports and stadiums, and enables seamless, scalable roaming onto these networks."

The next generation Boingo solution is built with a virtualized infrastructure core, including a virtualized radio access network (vRAN), and uses the cloud to evolve network operation for the 5G era. Boingo network functions run as software for faster rollout of services at venues, such as carrier offload, flexible network expansion and seamless 5G upgrades. The core offers the versatility required for 5G environments and can facilitate connectivity using Wi-Fi, LTE and IoT technologies.

Boingo will showcase its Converged Virtualized Core deploying Wi-Fi 6 and LTE over CBRS spectrum at the MWC Los Angeles OnGo Pavilion, October 22-24.

Boingo Wireless