Video/Media

FuboTV nets exclusive rights to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/8/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – fuboTV, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has acquired the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.

The agreement, a partnership with the 10 South American teams' rights holders, strengthens fuboTV's leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform and its offering of matches from the global Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The top four teams competing within CONMEBOL, one of FIFA's six continental confederations, qualify for Qatar. In addition to CONMEBOL, fuboTV will stream many qualifying matches through its carriage of other channel partners.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the new partnership, fuboTV has acquired the following rights:

  • Exclusive OTT live streaming rights only for the remaining 70 matches, including Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers
    • Match windows are currently scheduled to begin in June with several additional match windows through 2021 and into early 2022.
  • Re-air and highlight rights
  • Matches featuring both English and Spanish commentary

To bolster its Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers coverage, fuboTV will produce original programming, including pre, half-time and post match shows, to air throughout the season. Specific details on programming, including how consumers can stream all South American qualifying matches with fuboTV, and on-air talent will be announced.

FuboTV

