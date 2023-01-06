Sign In Register
Video/Media

Ad-tech exec Chris Pizzurro teams with Next Media Partners

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Next Media Partners, LLC (NMP) and Chris Pizzurro of Leap Media Group, LLC today announced their signing of a strategic partnership for Pizzurro to represent NMP's strategic consulting and advisory services in advanced advertising, data tech and immersive media experiences.

Chris will represent services offered by Next Media Partners to Fortune 500 media and technology companies, as well as innovative startups focused on media serving and distribution, advertising technology, marketing data, along with artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and mixed reality, and metaverse applications.

With the rapid shift in media consumption over recent years, media and advertising executives are looking for competitive advantages and a differentiation of their offerings. Chris and NMP bring their existing partner relationships and expertise while opening the door to new media solutions that improve operating efficiencies while also introducing revenue-generating potential.

Read the full press release here.

Next Media Partners

Leap Media Group

