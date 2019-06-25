BET Sets Fall Launch of Premium SVoD Service

NEW YORK -- BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Media Networks (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), and Tyler Perry Studios today unveiled a new joint venture to launch BET+, a premier subscription video-on-demand service focused on the African American audience. Available to consumers this fall, BET+ will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium content including exclusive new original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, and specials from BET Networks, world-renowned creator Tyler Perry, and a host of leading African American content creators.

BET+ will offer consumers a comprehensive collection of premier African American-focused dramas, sitcoms, films and specials in the streaming universe. It will be the official home of Tyler Perry’s collected works across film, television and the stage. The service will feature Tyler Perry’s box office-topping theatrical films, including films from the “Madea” series; original series “House of Payne” and “Meet the Browns” and a selection of Perry’s stage plays.

In addition, the first BET+ original — “First Wives Club,” a new 10 episode scripted drama from acclaimed “Girls Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver — will debut on the service in the fall. The modern television remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton now stars an all-star African American cast including Jill Scott (“Why Did I Get Married”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“This is Us,” “Empire”) and Michelle Buteau (“Isn’t It Romantic”). “First Wives Club” kicks off BET+’s slate of exclusive original programming that includes the premiere of a new series from blockbuster hit-maker Will Packer (“Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man”) and new original series from Tyler Perry and more.

The service will also feature a deep library of beloved series, films, and documentaries from BET Networks and the Viacom portfolio — including “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “The New Edition Story,” “The Quad,” “College Hill,” “Comic View,” “Hell Date,” and more — most of which have not previously been available on streaming platforms.

BET+ will be available at launch on Android devices such as Samsung Galaxy, iOS devices such as the Apple iPad and iPhone, as well as other streaming devices. BET’s new and current-window programming will continue to be available on BET’s linear network, including the newly-announced Tyler Perry original drama, “The Oval,” which will debut on BET as the first series under Perry’s multi-year content partnership with the network.

