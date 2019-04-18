Slideshow: NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS -- NAB 2019 -- Light Reading and about 91,460 of our closest friends gathered here this week for The National Association of Broadcasters' annual media, entertainment and tech extravaganza.

As expected, the big topics of discussion centered on deployment updates for ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, all-singing/all-dancing broadcast signaling standard; if 5G and ATSC 3.0 are competitive or complementary; the next phase of OTT-TV; low-latency video; and momentum for AV1, the royalty-free codec backed by some of the biggest names in video, streaming and cloud tech.

And if you didn't make it to Sin City to see any of this for yourselves, this is your lucky day -- because we took some snaps from the floor and at some of the sessions we covered. Click on the image below to start your journey through NAB 2019:

On Your Marks We are starting the NAB slideshow with this image, because it's a show rule, apparently.

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading