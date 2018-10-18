& cplSiteName &

Video Tech Vet Yuval Fisher Joins Wurl

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/18/2018
Palo Alto, Calif. -- Wurl, the leader in OTT video distribution and ad monetization services, today announced the appointment of veteran video technology executive Yuval Fisher as Vice President, Technology. Fisher will spearhead the development of Wurl’s streaming technology platform including oversight of the company’s technology roadmap and strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Wurl, Yuval served as CTO, Targeted Distribution for Imagine Communications where he created the vision and architecture for the company’s ad insertion ecosystem, as well as initiatives for public/private cloud deployment. Prior to Imagine, Yuval was CTO for RGB Networks where he was responsible for transitioning the company from a cable, RF-centric product company to an IP video company focused on building a multi-screen ecosystem. Previous to RGB Networks, Yuval was Co-founder and Chief Scientist for Envivio.

Wurl Inc.

