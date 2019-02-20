& cplSiteName &

fuboTV Scores Viacom Deal

2/20/2019
NEW YORK -- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and fuboTV today announced a carriage agreement that will extend Viacom’s global portfolio of premier entertainment brands to fuboTV’s live TV streaming service.

Viacom’s nine core media networks – BET, CMT, COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 – will soon be included in fuboTV’s base package, “fubo.” An expanded suite of Viacom channels will also be available in the premier package, “fubo Extra,” including BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Logo, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, mtvU, Nick Music, Nicktoons, and TeenNick.

This partnership also enhances fuboTV’s Spanish-language base package, “fubo Latino,” with Viacom’s Telefe and MTV Tr3s networks.

The offering will bring fuboTV viewers access to television's most popular shows, including MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Telefe’s Campanas en La Noche and much more.

