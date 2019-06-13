Comcast Streams Pluto TV on X1 Boxes, New 'Flex' Service for Broadband-Only Subs

LOS ANGELES -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television platform in the U.S., today announced that it has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1. Pluto TV has already been made available to Comcast’s Internet-only customers who add the new Xfinity Flex service. Today’s launch expands Pluto TV’s reach to millions more Comcast customers, bringing them a whole new world of entertainment viewing options, accessible over the Internet via their X1 set-top boxes. Pluto TV delivers a free, premium, lean-back streaming experience, featuring over 100 live and curated channels in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

“The launch of Pluto TV on Xfinity X1 is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV, expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV is the perfect complement to the X1 platform, delivering a rich lineup of original live channels and on-demand movies and TV shows to Comcast’s customers right where they enjoy the rest of their entertainment experience.”

Pluto TV allows users to easily navigate programming to find familiar favorites or discover something entirely new. With over 150 premium content partners, Pluto TV crafts 24/7 live programming with channels that are curated thematically to cover a wide range of genres and categories. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can easily launch the Pluto TV app by saying “Pluto TV” into their voice remote, or by finding it within each platform’s apps section.

