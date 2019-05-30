Private Equity Firms Acquire LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- LiveU, the leader in live IP video solutions, is pleased to announce that Francisco Partners, a global technology-focused private equity firm, together with co-investor IGP Capital, have acquired LiveU from its existing shareholders to accelerate further the company’s global expansion. With support from its new investors, LiveU will continue the company’s strong growth momentum.

LiveU is democratizing live video by providing high quality live video solutions for TV, mobile, online and social media with its innovative portable devices and cloud services. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU’s technology is the solution of choice for leading broadcasters, sport organizations, news agencies, online and social media.

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to Francisco Partners.

LiveU