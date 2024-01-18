Philo revs up its FAST strategy as subs exceed 1MPhilo revs up its FAST strategy as subs exceed 1M
Philo CEO Andrew McCollum discusses the streaming service's FAST strategy, how Philo has kept its pricing stable and how media consolidation might help to add news and sports channels without breaking the bank.
At a Glance
LAS VEGAS – CES 2024 – The pay-TV industry is in a tough spot. Traditional service providers are losing subscribers at record levels, grappling with rising programming costs and trying to bundle in premium streaming services to ensure that new movies and TV shows can still be accessed on their platforms.
Meanwhile, virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) are taking up some of the slack. However, they are not immune to rising programming costs, which have forced many of them to raise their rates.
One vMVPD bucking that trend is Philo. As a pay-TV streaming service delivering 70-plus entertainment and lifestyle channels – including HGTV, Discovery, Hallmark Channel and AMC – Philo sells for just $25 per month. That price has stayed the same in recent years even as Philo, which now tops more than 1 million subscribers, has added channels to its lineup.
Among recent moves, Philo has been complementing its regular lineup with dozens of free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.
Light Reading caught up with Philo CEO Andrew McCollum following his fireside chat here at CES 2024 to provide an update on the company's focus and strategies and its evolving business model.
Creative packaging
McCollum says Philo remains open to the idea of developing new packages with news and sports programing… if the price is right and programmers become more flexible in the way they allow their channels to be packaged. He believes opportunities to package sports and news creatively and economically could arise as the media sector continues to consolidate.
"There gets to be a point where there's just so many networks under one roof that you just can't enforce the idea that everyone has to carry every single one of them," he says.
Here are some topics we cover during the podcast:
An update on Philo's focus as a provider of entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge-focused programming (00:58)
How and why the company has complemented its pay-TV lineup with dozens of FAST channels (1:25)
How Philo's content approach has helped the service keep prices relatively low and stable (1:55)
Philo's targeted approach to marketing is paired with a heavy emphasis on word-of-mouth promotion (8:00)
Why McCollum believes certain streaming services have warped the market with price points that proved to be unsustainable (9:40)
McCollum's top priorities for Philo in 2024, including expanding the FAST strategy (10:35)
Philo's opportunity to team up with cable operators that are exploring ways to add video streaming to the broadband bundle (13:30)
McCollum says the door remains open for Philo to explore packages featuring news and sports channels amid the ongoing consolidation of the media sector and the crisis surrounding regional sports networks (16:15)
About the Author(s)
