Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Metro data center business holds firm – report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/16/2020
Comment (0)

Despite much industry talk about edge computing, and the importance of moving compute and storage resources closer to the customer in order to reduce latency times, it has still to translate into a material impact on retail and wholesale colocation revenues generated by metro data centers.

This was one of the key findings from Synergy Research Group, which reports that just 25 metro areas accounted for 65% of worldwide colocation revenues during Q2.

This means business as usual. Over the last 20 quarters, pointed out the research firm, the top 25 metros have consistently accounted for 63-65% of the total market.

"Hyperscale operators are a large and high-growth source of revenue for colocation providers, and they are often relying on colocation providers to help better serve customers in the major economic hubs," said Synergy.

Synergy does not envisage a change in current market trends anytime soon. No forecasts are in the pipeline that show a decline in the importance of key metros within the total colocation market.

Movers and shakers
Ranked by Q2 revenue, the top five metros are Washington, Tokyo, London, New York and Shanghai. They account for 27% of the worldwide market. The next 20 largest account for another 38% share.

The world's three largest colocation providers are Equinix, Digital Realty and NTT. Somewhat teasingly, Synergy said "one of those three" is the market leader in 17 of the top 25 metros.

Equinix, which seems to be in expansionist mode, was identified by Synergy as retail colocation leader in 16 of the top 25 metros.

In the wholesale segment, Digital Realty is leader in seven. NTT, Global Switch and GDS have retail leadership "in at least two metros."

Other colocation operators that feature heavily in Synergy's top 25 metros include 21vianet, @Tokyo, China Telecom, China Unicom, CoreSite, CyrusOne, Cyxtera, KDDI and QTS.

Those cities with the highest colocation growth rates (above 20% when measured in local currencies) are San Paulo, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS® 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
Huawei's Bill Tang：Reliable and Trusted Service Partner at All Times By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE