IBM's Steve Goetz: Enhancing the edge with Bharti Airtel

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Earlier this month, IBM and India-based service provider Bharti Airtel announced plans to team up in deploying Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities.

Airtel's edge computing platform is supported by IBM Cloud Satellite and Red Hat's OpenShift platform to bring secure, open cloud services to enterprise customers.

"Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions that deliver new value to their clients and operations -- securely at the edge," said Bharti Airtel in a statement.

Steve Goetz, VP and partner for IBM Consulting, met up with Light Reading at MWC to discuss IBM's partnership with Bharti Airtel. Goetz also provides an update on IBM's system integrator strategy and how things are going with its recent acquisition of Sentaca, a telecom consulting firm. (Editor's note: This video was filmed by the GSMA team.)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading