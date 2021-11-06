Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

AVANT analytics report: CCaaS underscoring the vast acceleration of contact center software adoption

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – AVANT Analytics, the market research division of AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its fourth AVANT 6-12 Report focusing on Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). The AVANT 6-12 Reports are top-of-the-line research reports designed to help IT decision makers assess whether a technology solution is a viable option for their company over the next 6 to 12 months. CCaaS currently accounts for more than $3 billion in global sales, with some predictions anticipating sales to reach $10.5 billion by 2027.

CCaaS has recently emerged as a necessary adoption for organizations across a number of industries, with a majority of IT decision makers planning to implement CCaaS solutions within the next 12 months. The report's findings show that customers are most likely to make a decision on CCaaS technology when a current contract nears its expiration date (30% of respondents) or when a legacy system's warranty expires (30%), inferring that customers want to offload management of conventional contact center solutions and pursue more advanced technological solutions like AI to improve the customer experience. This is especially important for companies implementing permanent remote work options for their customer service agents in light of the fact that many companies plan for at least 40% of employees to work remotely.

Key Takeaways from the report include:

  • 32% of IT decision makers are looking to CCaaS to enable or expand their remote workforce.
  • 51% are planning to invest in a new contact center system because their current setup lacks functionality.
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key factor in energizing broader adoption.
  • In addition to AI, CCaaS systems often include a call distributor, interactive voice response (CDIVR), outbound predictive dialers (OPDs) and analytics capabilities.
  • 68% of respondents listed voice to text as a required AI capability when considering a new contact center solution.
  • 69% of respondents require PCI compliance for a contact center solution, highlighting the need for effective security to be interwoven with every CCaaS migration.

"It's more important than ever that IT leaders examine the legacy systems they have in place and begin to modernize their operations towards a more transformative contact center platform. This is why a knowledgeable Trusted Advisor is so important to provide the guidance needed by IT leaders as they make headway into their CCaaS adoption journeys," said Ken Presti, Vice President of Research and Analytics at AVANT. "CCaaS systems are evolving, continually receiving performance boosts to their intelligent routing engines and predictive dialing capabilities from technologies such as AI, speech/text analytics and virtual personality mapping. Modernized CCaaS systems have reaped the benefits of a sophisticated infrastructure, improving connectivity rates, CX and outreach capabilities."

Developed by AVANT Research & Analytics with the assistance of technical teams within AVANT, the 6-12 Report: CCaaS features interviews and insights from C-suite executives throughout AVANT's partner network, Trusted Advisors and key IT decision makers. The report contains surveys, data collected from AVANT's Pathfinder tool and industry findings to highlight the current state of CCaaS. The report includes analysis on AI utilization, multichannel and omnichannel distinctions and security integrations within CCaaS systems.

To learn more and download the AVANT 6-12 Report: CCaaS, visit: https://ta.goavant.net/ccaas-report-2021

You can review previous AVANT 6-12 reports here:

AVANT

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE