Service Provider Cloud

Leading Lights 2022: The Winners

News Analysis
Comment (0)

The 2022 Leading Lights Awards winners have been announced via our special video presentation connecting six Light Reading editors in the US and UK. In case you missed it, here's the video presentation:

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, returning for its 18th year to recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

The judging process is never easy, with so many good entries and competition in this ever-evolving industry. We'd like to thank our panel of judges for the 2022 Leading Lights. Our judges included Dell'Oro Group's Jeff Heynen; Tantra Analyst's Prakash Sangam; our Informa colleagues James Crawshaw, Roz Roseboro, Pablo Tomasi and Jaimie Lenderman; Rosenblatt Securities' Mike Genovese; Vertical Systems Group's Erin Dunne and our Heavy Reading colleagues Sterling Perrin, Jim Hodges, Jennifer Clark and Gabriel Brown.

There's no commentary about any specific companies in this post. But our editors have had plenty to say about the Leading Lights process, the entries, the trends, and more.

Check out our Leading Lights-related podcasts in Light Reading's "What's the Story?" podcast series:

Our list of finalists follows, along with the Leading Lights winner and the Editor's Choice winner, if awarded:

Best New Video/Media Product or Service

Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative streaming video or other media product or service during the past year.

The Finalists

  • 24i – 24iQ
  • MediaKind – MediaKind Engage
  • Comcast Technology Solutions – VideoAI
  • Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) and Quickplay – SN NOW
  • Vonage – Interactive Broadcast with Experience Composer
  • Spectrum Enterprise – Spectrum Enterprise TV Streaming Access

The Winner

Comcast Technology Solutions – VideoAI

Company of the Year (Private)

Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

The Finalists

  • Celona
  • CUJO AI
  • EFFECT Photonics
  • Transaction Network Services
  • Segra
  • DriveNets
  • Cohere
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Arrcus
  • Vapor IO

The Winner

DriveNets

Editor's Choice

CUJO AI

Company of the Year (Public)

Awarded to the publicly listed firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

The Finalists

  • Ciena
  • A10 Networks
  • CSG
  • Clearfield Inc.
  • Amdocs
  • Ooredoo Group
  • Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
  • Calix
  • Comcast Business

The Winner

Calix

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/CX, analytics or digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set industry trends.

The Finalists

  • LotusFlare
  • Lifecycle Software
  • EnterpriseWeb
  • Nokia
  • Netcracker
  • ZIRA
  • MATRIXX Software
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Connectbase

The Winner

EnterpriseWeb

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

Awarded to the communications networking test and measurement, monitoring or assurance systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set the industry trends.

The Finalists

  • Tektronix
  • Juniper Networks
  • Mobileum
  • Infovista
  • Incognito Software Systems
  • Triveni Digital
  • Selector
  • Xena Networks
  • Accedian
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Menlo Micro
  • LitePoint

The Winner

Infovista

Editor's Choice

Incognito Software Systems

Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience

Awarded to the company that used its communications technology or network to deliver a superior customer experience.

  • Qwilt
  • Orange
  • Minim Inc.
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Plume
  • DZS
  • GTT
  • Fujitsu Network Communications and HFR Networks
  • China Telecom (Americas) Corporation
  • Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

The Winner

DZS

Editor's Choice

Fujitsu Network Communications and HFR Networks

Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing

Awarded to the company that can articulate a compelling example of how it delivered edge computing solutions – either network- or customer-facing.

The Finalists

  • EnterpriseWeb
  • ZTE
  • American Tower
  • Vapor IO

The Winner

ZTE

Editor's Choice

Vapor IO

Outstanding Use Case: Private Wireless Networks

Awarded to the company that can share the most compelling example of building and/or operating a private wireless network on behalf of a corporate or municipal customer.

The Finalists

  • Anterix
  • Comba Telecom Network Systems Limited
  • Betacom
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Federated Wireless
  • ExteNet Systems
  • Expeto

The Winner

Anterix

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI

Awarded to the company that is innovatively using artificial intelligence to improve network performance, customer service or business operations.

The Finalists

  • RADCOM
  • Juniper Networks
  • ZTE Corp
  • Comviva
  • Microsoft
  • Vitria
  • Amdocs
  • NEC
  • Nokia
  • Cox Edge
  • Plume

The Winner

Comviva

Editor's Choice

Microsoft

Outstanding Use Case: Innovative IoT

Awarded to the service provider or vendor helping change businesses and improve customer experiences with innovative Internet of Things devices and services.

  • MachineQ for Asset Management
  • SAM Seamless Network
  • Ooma AirDial
  • Flashnet and 1NCE Light Up Washington, DC
  • Telia Global IoT Connectivity
  • Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow

The Winner

Flashnet and 1NCE Light Up Washington, DC

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Cybersecurity

Awarded for a compelling example of a network operator or other service provider delivering exceptional security products or services.

The Finalists

  • BT and Toshiba – Quantum secured metro network
  • CUJO AI and Comcast – CUJO AI On-The-Move
  • SecurityGen and STC – Saudi Arabia for SecurityGen ACE
  • Hughes Network Systems
  • SK Telecom – Quantum cryptography service
  • GTT Communications – Cloud-based cybersecurity services
  • Comcast Business – Secure network solutions

The Winner

BT and Toshiba – Quantum secured metro network

Outstanding Use Case: SD-WAN

Awarded to the service provider or vendor that can articulate a compelling example where they helped to provide an exceptional SD-WAN service to a customer.

The Finalists

  • VMware
  • GTT Communications
  • MetTel
  • Hughes Network Systems
  • Fortinet

The Winner

Hughes Network Systems

Outstanding Systems Integrator

Awarded to the vendor helping communications service providers modernize and manage their networks and businesses with innovative IT solutions.

The Finalists

  • NEC
  • Amdocs
  • World Wide Technology (WWT)

The Winner

Amdocs

5G Service Provider of the Year

Awarded to the network operator or other 5G service provider that had the best year ever.

The Finalists

  • SK Telecom
  • Rakuten Mobile with Rakuten Symphony

The Winner

SK Telecom

5G Technology Vendor of the Year

Awarded to the 5G technology vendor or software provider that is a standout example of excellence.

The Finalists

  • Amdocs
  • Mavenir
  • AMD and Xilinx
  • World Wide Technology
  • Netcracker
  • Rakuten Symphony
  • Wind River

The Winner

Wind River

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Awarded to the service provider, cloud provider or vendor that has launched the most innovative cloud-native, communications-focused product or service during the past year.

The Finalists

  • Nokia – Cloud Native Communication Suite
  • Mavenir – Mavenir Telco Cloud Strategy
  • Juniper Networks – Mist WAN Assurance
  • Rakuten Symphony Symworld Cloud (formerly Robin.io)
  • VMware – VMware Telco Cloud Automation
  • Amdocs – Amdocs Digital Brands SaaS Suite
  • F5 Inc. – BIG-IP Next Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNF)
  • DZS – DZS Cloud
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Fortinet – FortiCNP
  • Arrcus – Flexible Multi-Cloud Networking (FlexMCN)

The Winner

Mavenir – Mavenir Telco Cloud Strategy

Editor's Choice

Rakuten Symphony Symworld Cloud (formerly Robin.io)

Most Innovative Open RAN Product or Solution

Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative open RAN product or solution during the past year.

The Finalists

  • VMware
  • AccelerComm
  • Picocom
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • JMA Wireless
  • NEC

The Winner

JMA Wireless

Editor's Choice

NEC

Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution

Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative hardware- or software-based routing and switching solution for network operators.

The Finalists

  • Cisco Systems Inc. – Cisco Routed Optical Networking
  • Juniper Networks – Cloud Metro Solution
  • Kyrio – Adaptive Route Control (ARC)
  • DriveNets – DriveNets Network Cloud
  • Titan.ium Platform LLC – TITAN.IUM 5G Signaling Core
  • Arrcus – ACE Platform

The Winner

Cisco Systems Inc. – Cisco Routed Optical Networking

Editor's Choice

Juniper Networks – Cloud Metro Solution

Most Innovative Service Provider Transport Solution

Awarded to the optical systems vendor or optical components vendor providing the most innovative optical transport solution for service provider customers.

The Finalists

  • Ciena
  • ZTE
  • Colt Technology Services and Ciena
  • DZS
  • Marvell

The Winner

Marvell

Editor's Choice

Ciena

Light Reading MVPs

Awarded to the communications industry individuals, at any corporate level, who made an unmistakable difference in their company, community, culture – or all three.

The Finalists

  • Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
  • John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir
  • Tonya Stopke, SVP, Global Service Provider, World Wide Technology
  • Joe Madden, Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts
  • John Mezzalingua, CEO, JMA Wireless
  • Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Head of Integrated Products and Ecosystems, Radisys

The Winners

Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association

Joe Madden, Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts

Outstanding Use Case: Broadband Deployment

Awarded to the company that has delivered an exceptional high-speed broadband access experience in the past year – via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.

The Finalists

  • IP Infusion
  • Tarana Wireless
  • Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative
  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Project Taara at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory
  • Mediacom Communications and Casa Systems
  • Cox Communications

The Winner

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Project Taara at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory

Most Innovative Home Networking Solution

Awarded to the vendor or service provider that has launched the most innovative home networking devices or platforms in the past year.

The Finalists

  • Radisys
  • Incognito Software Systems Inc.
  • MaxLinear
  • Fortinet
  • Plume

The Winner

MaxLinear

Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution

Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative product or service to deliver high-speed broadband access via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.

The Finalists

  • CommScope – Prodigy Hardened Connectivity Solution
  • Tarana Wireless – Tarana G1 Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access Platform
  • DZS – DZS XCelerate
  • TIP OpenWiFi – TIP OpenWiFi
  • Incognito Software Systems Inc. – Broadband Command Center
  • Harmonic – Harmonic's MAC Anywhere FMA Offering
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc. – Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2
  • Calix – Broadband Performance Testing Solution

The Winner

Tarana Wireless – Tarana G1 Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access Platform

Best Public-Private Partnership

Awarded to the organizations working together to expand broadband access and help narrow the digital divide for municipalities and community institutions, including school districts, nonprofits and other public sector organizations.

The Finalists

  • Fiber Broadband Association
  • Neos Networks
  • Consolidated Communications
  • Kajeet inc.
  • STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd)
  • FiberLight
  • Hughes Network Systems
  • GTT Communications

The Winner

FiberLight

Editor's Choice

Fiber Broadband Association

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners for your hard work and thank you to everyone who submitted an entry.

— The Editors, Light Reading





