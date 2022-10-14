Leading Lights 2022: The Finalists

On behalf of Light Reading's editors, I am pleased to announce this year's annual Leading Lights Awards shortlist.
Now in its 18th year, the Leading Lights is Light Reading's way of recognizing the innovation, technical and market achievements of the evolving global communications industry.
Before we get to the finalists, let me thank everyone who took the time to submit entries and tell us about the companies they work for and the products and strategies that make a difference in the industry. The competition within each industry segment is tough and we understand that there's no completely objective way to spotlight the unique merits of each company in the space we cover. We do our best to make the process fair; any company or individual who has made it this far should be proud.
The judging process
As noted above – and repeated on this site in various places – I know that the awards judging process is tough to understand; we know we're applying an objective methodology to a subjective process.
It is worth repeating that we simply can't put everyone through to the final round and, no, we have nothing against your company personally. Our team of editors worked hard to develop a list of finalists for this round. I'm engaging our network of industry analysts and subject-area experts to help us judge the finalists.
What's next
The Leading Lights winners will be announced via a special streaming video on Friday, December 2, 2022. You can register to see the awards presentation first or view it on www.lightreading.com later. We'll celebrate the finalists and winners at a cocktail party in New York City on Tuesday, December 6.
The shortlist
Before that happens, we need to reveal the finalists our editors and guest judges have picked for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards. The shortlist is below, so start scrolling:
5G Service Provider of the Year
Awarded to the network operator or other 5G service provider that had the best year ever.
- SK Telecom
- Rakuten Mobile with Rakuten Symphony
5G Technology Vendor of the Year
Awarded to the 5G technology vendor or software provider that is a standout example of excellence.
- Amdocs
- Mavenir
- AMD and Xilinx
- World Wide Technology
- Netcracker
- Rakuten Symphony
- Wind River
Best New Video/Media Product or Service
Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative streaming video or other media product or service during the past year.
- 24i – 24iQ
- MediaKind – MediaKind Engage
- Comcast Technology Solutions – VideoAI
- Rogers Communications and Quickplay – Sportsnet SN NOW
- Vonage – Interactive Broadcast with Experience Composer
- Spectrum Enterprise – Spectrum Enterprise TV Streaming Access
Best Public-Private Partnership
Awarded to the organizations working together to expand broadband access and help narrow the digital divide for municipalities and community institutions, including school districts, nonprofits and other public sector organizations.
- Fiber Broadband Association
- Neos Networks
- Consolidated Communications
- Kajeet inc.
- STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd)
- FiberLight
- Hughes Network Systems
- GTT Communications
Company of the Year (Private)
Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Celona
- CUJO AI
- EFFECT Photonics
- Transaction Network Services
- Segra
- DriveNets
- Cohere
- Colt Technology Services
- Arrcus
- Vapor IO
Company of the Year (Public)
Awarded to the publicly listed firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Ciena
- A10 Networks
- CSG
- Clearfield Inc.
- Amdocs
- Ooredoo Group
- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
- Calix
- Comcast Business
Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution
Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative product or service to deliver high-speed broadband access via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.
- CommScope – Prodigy Hardened Connectivity Solution
- Tarana Wireless – Tarana G1 Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access Platform
- DZS – DZS XCelerate
- TIP OpenWiFi – TIP OpenWiFi
- Incognito Software Systems Inc. – Broadband Command Center
- Harmonic – Harmonic's MAC Anywhere FMA Offering
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. – Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2
- Calix – Broadband Performance Testing Solution
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
Awarded to the service provider, cloud provider or vendor that has launched the most innovative cloud-native, communications-focused product or service during the past year.
- Nokia – Cloud Native Communication Suite
- Mavenir – Mavenir Telco Cloud Strategy
- Juniper Networks – Mist WAN Assurance
- Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company – Cloud Native Automation and Orchestration Platform
- VMware – VMware Telco Cloud Automation
- Amdocs – Amdocs Digital Brands SaaS Suite
- F5 Inc. – BIG-IP Next Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNF)
- DZS – DZS Cloud
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. – Qualcomm Edgewise Suite
- Fortinet – FortiCNP
- Arrcus – Flexible Multi-Cloud Networking (FlexMCN)
Most Innovative Home Networking Solution
Awarded to the vendor or service provider that has launched the most innovative home networking devices or platforms in the past year.
- Radisys
- Incognito Software Systems Inc.
- MaxLinear
- Fortinet
- Plume
Most Innovative Open RAN Product or Solution
Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative open RAN product or solution during the past year.
- VMware
- AccelerComm
- Picocom
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- JMA Wireless
- NEC
Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution
Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative hardware- or software-based routing and switching solution for network operators.
- Cisco Systems Inc. – Cisco Routed Optical Networking
- Juniper Networks – Cloud Metro Solution
- Kyrio – Adaptive Route Control (ARC)
- DriveNets – DriveNets Network Cloud
- Titan.ium Platform LLC – TITAN.IUM 5G Signaling Core
- Arrcus – ACE Platform
Most Innovative Service Provider Transport Solution
Awarded to the optical systems vendor or optical components vendor providing the most innovative optical transport solution for service provider customers.
- Ciena
- ZTE
- Colt Technology Services and Ciena
- DZS
- Marvell
Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor
Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/CX, analytics or digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set industry trends.
- LotusFlare
- Lifecycle Software
- EnterpriseWeb
- Nokia
- Netcracker
- ZIRA
- MATRIXX Software
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Connectbase
Outstanding Systems Integrator
Awarded to the vendor helping communications service providers modernize and manage their networks and businesses with innovative IT solutions.
- NEC
- Amdocs
- World Wide Technology (WWT)
Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor
Awarded to the communications networking test and measurement, monitoring or assurance systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set the industry trends.
- Tektronix
- Juniper Networks
- Mobileum
- Infovista
- Incognito Software Systems
- Triveni Digital
- Selector
- Xena Networks
- Accedian
- Viavi Solutions
- Menlo Micro
- LitePoint
Outstanding Use Case: Broadband Deployment
Awarded to the company that has delivered an exceptional high-speed broadband access experience in the past year – via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.
- IP Infusion
- Tarana Wireless
- Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Project Taara at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory.
- Mediacom Communications and Casa Systems
- Cox Communications
Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience
Awarded to the company that used its communications technology or network to deliver a superior customer experience.
- Qwilt
- Orange
- Minim Inc.
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Plume
- DZS
- GTT
- Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.
- China Telecom (Americas) Corporation
- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing
Awarded to the company that can articulate a compelling example of how it delivered edge computing solutions – either network- or customer-facing.
- EnterpriseWeb
- ZTE
- American Tower
- Vapor IO
Outstanding Use Case: Innovative IoT
Awarded to the service provider or vendor helping change businesses and improve customer experiences with innovative Internet of Things devices and services.
- MachineQ for Asset Management
- SAM Seamless Network
- Ooma AirDial
- Flashnet and 1NCE Light Up Washington, DC
- Telia Global IoT Connectivity
- Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow
Outstanding Use Case: Private Wireless Networks
Awarded to the company that can share the most compelling example of building and/or operating a private wireless network on behalf of a corporate or municipal customer.
- Anterix
- Comba Telecom Network Systems Limited
- Betacom
- Boingo Wireless
- Federated Wireless
- ExteNet Systems
- Expeto
Outstanding Use Case: SD-WAN
Awarded to the service provider or vendor that can articulate a compelling example where they helped to provide an exceptional SD-WAN service to a customer.
- VMware
- GTT Communications
- MetTel
- Hughes Network Systems
- Fortinet
Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI
Awarded to the company that is innovatively using artificial intelligence to improve network performance, customer service or business operations.
- RADCOM
- Juniper Networks
- ZTE Corp
- Comviva
- Microsoft
- Vitria
- Amdocs
- NEC
- Nokia
- Cox Edge
- Plume
Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Cybersecurity
Awarded for a compelling example of a network operator or other service provider delivering exceptional security products or services.
- BT and Toshiba – Quantum secured metro network
- CUJO AI and Comcast – CUJO AI On-The-Move
- SecurityGen and STC – Saudi Arabia for SecurityGen ACE
- Hughes Network Systems
- SK Telecom – Quantum cryptography service
- GTT Communications – Cloud-based cybersecurity services
- Comcast Business – Secure network solutions
Light Reading MVPs
Awarded to the communications industry individuals, at any corporate level, who made an unmistakable difference in their company, community, culture – or all three.
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
- John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir
- Tonya Stopke, SVP, Global Service Provider, World Wide Technology
- Joe Madden, Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts
- John Mezzalingua, CEO, JMA Wireless
- Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Head of Integrated Products and Ecosystems, Radisys
Congratulations to all of our finalists and, again, thanks to everyone who entered the Leading Lights.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading