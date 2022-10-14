Leading Lights 2022: The Finalists

On behalf of Light Reading's editors, I am pleased to announce this year's annual Leading Lights Awards shortlist.

Now in its 18th year, the Leading Lights is Light Reading's way of recognizing the innovation, technical and market achievements of the evolving global communications industry.

Before we get to the finalists, let me thank everyone who took the time to submit entries and tell us about the companies they work for and the products and strategies that make a difference in the industry. The competition within each industry segment is tough and we understand that there's no completely objective way to spotlight the unique merits of each company in the space we cover. We do our best to make the process fair; any company or individual who has made it this far should be proud.

The judging process

As noted above – and repeated on this site in various places – I know that the awards judging process is tough to understand; we know we're applying an objective methodology to a subjective process.

It is worth repeating that we simply can't put everyone through to the final round and, no, we have nothing against your company personally. Our team of editors worked hard to develop a list of finalists for this round. I'm engaging our network of industry analysts and subject-area experts to help us judge the finalists.

What's next

The Leading Lights winners will be announced via a special streaming video on Friday, December 2, 2022. You can register to see the awards presentation first or view it on www.lightreading.com later. We'll celebrate the finalists and winners at a cocktail party in New York City on Tuesday, December 6.

The shortlist

Before that happens, we need to reveal the finalists our editors and guest judges have picked for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards. The shortlist is below, so start scrolling:

5G Service Provider of the Year

Awarded to the network operator or other 5G service provider that had the best year ever.

SK Telecom

Rakuten Mobile with Rakuten Symphony

5G Technology Vendor of the Year

Awarded to the 5G technology vendor or software provider that is a standout example of excellence.

Amdocs

Mavenir

AMD and Xilinx

World Wide Technology

Netcracker

Rakuten Symphony

Wind River

Best New Video/Media Product or Service

Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative streaming video or other media product or service during the past year.

24i – 24iQ

MediaKind – MediaKind Engage

Comcast Technology Solutions – VideoAI

Rogers Communications and Quickplay – Sportsnet SN NOW

Vonage – Interactive Broadcast with Experience Composer

Spectrum Enterprise – Spectrum Enterprise TV Streaming Access

Best Public-Private Partnership

Awarded to the organizations working together to expand broadband access and help narrow the digital divide for municipalities and community institutions, including school districts, nonprofits and other public sector organizations.

Fiber Broadband Association

Neos Networks

Consolidated Communications

Kajeet inc.

STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd)

FiberLight

Hughes Network Systems

GTT Communications

Company of the Year (Private)

Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Celona

CUJO AI

EFFECT Photonics

Transaction Network Services

Segra

DriveNets

Cohere

Colt Technology Services

Arrcus

Vapor IO

Company of the Year (Public)

Awarded to the publicly listed firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Ciena

A10 Networks

CSG

Clearfield Inc.

Amdocs

Ooredoo Group

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Calix

Comcast Business

Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution

Awarded to the company that has launched the most innovative product or service to deliver high-speed broadband access via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.

CommScope – Prodigy Hardened Connectivity Solution

Tarana Wireless – Tarana G1 Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access Platform

DZS – DZS XCelerate

TIP OpenWiFi – TIP OpenWiFi

Incognito Software Systems Inc. – Broadband Command Center

Harmonic – Harmonic's MAC Anywhere FMA Offering

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. – Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2

Calix – Broadband Performance Testing Solution

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Awarded to the service provider, cloud provider or vendor that has launched the most innovative cloud-native, communications-focused product or service during the past year.

Nokia – Cloud Native Communication Suite

Mavenir – Mavenir Telco Cloud Strategy

Juniper Networks – Mist WAN Assurance

Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company – Cloud Native Automation and Orchestration Platform

VMware – VMware Telco Cloud Automation

Amdocs – Amdocs Digital Brands SaaS Suite

F5 Inc. – BIG-IP Next Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNF)

DZS – DZS Cloud

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. – Qualcomm Edgewise Suite

Fortinet – FortiCNP

Arrcus – Flexible Multi-Cloud Networking (FlexMCN)

Most Innovative Home Networking Solution

Awarded to the vendor or service provider that has launched the most innovative home networking devices or platforms in the past year.

Radisys

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

MaxLinear

Fortinet

Plume

Most Innovative Open RAN Product or Solution

Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative open RAN product or solution during the past year.

VMware

AccelerComm

Picocom

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

JMA Wireless

NEC

Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution

Awarded to the vendor that has launched the most innovative hardware- or software-based routing and switching solution for network operators.

Cisco Systems Inc. – Cisco Routed Optical Networking

Juniper Networks – Cloud Metro Solution

Kyrio – Adaptive Route Control (ARC)

DriveNets – DriveNets Network Cloud

Titan.ium Platform LLC – TITAN.IUM 5G Signaling Core

Arrcus – ACE Platform

Most Innovative Service Provider Transport Solution

Awarded to the optical systems vendor or optical components vendor providing the most innovative optical transport solution for service provider customers.

Ciena

ZTE

Colt Technology Services and Ciena

DZS

Marvell

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/CX, analytics or digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set industry trends.

LotusFlare

Lifecycle Software

EnterpriseWeb

Nokia

Netcracker

ZIRA

MATRIXX Software

Spectrum Enterprise

Connectbase

Outstanding Systems Integrator

Awarded to the vendor helping communications service providers modernize and manage their networks and businesses with innovative IT solutions.

NEC

Amdocs

World Wide Technology (WWT)

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

Awarded to the communications networking test and measurement, monitoring or assurance systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly and helps set the industry trends.

Tektronix

Juniper Networks

Mobileum

Infovista

Incognito Software Systems

Triveni Digital

Selector

Xena Networks

Accedian

Viavi Solutions

Menlo Micro

LitePoint

Outstanding Use Case: Broadband Deployment

Awarded to the company that has delivered an exceptional high-speed broadband access experience in the past year – via fixed wireless, satellite, fiber or cable.

IP Infusion

Tarana Wireless

Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Project Taara at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory.

Mediacom Communications and Casa Systems

Cox Communications

Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience

Awarded to the company that used its communications technology or network to deliver a superior customer experience.

Qwilt

Orange

Minim Inc.

Spectrum Enterprise

Plume

DZS

GTT

Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing

Awarded to the company that can articulate a compelling example of how it delivered edge computing solutions – either network- or customer-facing.

EnterpriseWeb

ZTE

American Tower

Vapor IO

Outstanding Use Case: Innovative IoT

Awarded to the service provider or vendor helping change businesses and improve customer experiences with innovative Internet of Things devices and services.

MachineQ for Asset Management

SAM Seamless Network

Ooma AirDial

Flashnet and 1NCE Light Up Washington, DC

Telia Global IoT Connectivity

Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow

Outstanding Use Case: Private Wireless Networks

Awarded to the company that can share the most compelling example of building and/or operating a private wireless network on behalf of a corporate or municipal customer.

Anterix

Comba Telecom Network Systems Limited

Betacom

Boingo Wireless

Federated Wireless

ExteNet Systems

Expeto

Outstanding Use Case: SD-WAN

Awarded to the service provider or vendor that can articulate a compelling example where they helped to provide an exceptional SD-WAN service to a customer.

VMware

GTT Communications

MetTel

Hughes Network Systems

Fortinet

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI

Awarded to the company that is innovatively using artificial intelligence to improve network performance, customer service or business operations.

RADCOM

Juniper Networks

ZTE Corp

Comviva

Microsoft

Vitria

Amdocs

NEC

Nokia

Cox Edge

Plume

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Cybersecurity

Awarded for a compelling example of a network operator or other service provider delivering exceptional security products or services.

BT and Toshiba – Quantum secured metro network

CUJO AI and Comcast – CUJO AI On-The-Move

SecurityGen and STC – Saudi Arabia for SecurityGen ACE

Hughes Network Systems

SK Telecom – Quantum cryptography service

GTT Communications – Cloud-based cybersecurity services

Comcast Business – Secure network solutions

Light Reading MVPs

Awarded to the communications industry individuals, at any corporate level, who made an unmistakable difference in their company, community, culture – or all three.

Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association

John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir

Tonya Stopke, SVP, Global Service Provider, World Wide Technology

Joe Madden, Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts

John Mezzalingua, CEO, JMA Wireless

Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Head of Integrated Products and Ecosystems, Radisys

Congratulations to all of our finalists and, again, thanks to everyone who entered the Leading Lights.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading