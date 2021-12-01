Sign In Register
Security

NewEdge, Parallel, All Purpose team for DoD's 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2021
AYER, Massachusetts – NewEdge, a pioneer in the emerging Open RAN ecosystem, announced a collaboration effort with Parallel Wireless, the leading ALL G Open RAN software provider, and All Purpose Networks, a pioneer in MEC, on a number of projects that provide a complete end-to-end system to meet Mil5G's network requirements.

It was announced recently that the Department of Defense, with the support of the FCC, is making available up to 530 MHz of spectrum in the mid-band, which has been deemed critical for US 5G supremacy.

To address this opportunity, the partners will provide the following:

  • NewEdge Signal Solutions offers a broad portfolio of 5G Open RAN remote radio heads (RRH). The NewEdge Radio Units are the smallest size, weight and power consumption in their class, simultaneously satisfying multiple RF bands and modes in a single Radio Unit.
  • Parallel Wireless provides flexible and scalable DU and CU software. By leveraging the scale of commoditized general processor-based hardware, the software supports legacy 2G 3G 4G waveforms, and can be software upgraded to 5G.
  • All Purpose Networks, a pioneer in MEC (Multiple Access Edge Computing) with over thirty patents, will provide a software-based secure overlay to the underlying network. APN will provide a software component that runs on a general-purpose computer, providing unique routing and security capabilities.

The resulting collaboration will provide an end-to-end solution from the edge to the core, including a security layer for all clients and access points regardless of how they connect to the network.

Supporting Quotes

"NewEdge is at the forefront of the Open RAN movement being embraced by mobile operators around the world, was an early participant in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and a founding member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition," said Tom Lambalot, CEO of NewEdge Signal Solutions. "To ensure seamless interoperability with a respective DU (Distributed Unit), we are engaging with leading OpenRAN participants that are more focused on the software elements of the network architecture, including Parallel Wireless. As 5G continues to roll out, we are benefiting from the investments we have made in the core technologies required of a best-in-class Radio Unit offering. Our broadband Radio Units, agile in both frequency and air interface, are ideally suited to the demands of an everchanging spectrum environment. Future trends including CBRS spectrum sharing and the recent announcement by the Department of Defense will only bolster demand."

"We are collaborating with NewEdge to build a stronger Open RAN ecosystem. The NewEdge Radios will be O-RAN compliant and will interoperate with our CU & DU solutions," said Steve Papa, founder and CEO of Parallel Wireless. "We are delighted to collaborate on market-specific opportunities that leverage the strengths of each entity and usher in the era of Open RAN."

"All Purpose Networks is excited to collaborate with other leading Open RAN suppliers. One of the key items that needs to be addressed when assembling hardware and software from different vendors is security. APN has spent considerable time and effort addressing this very concern and has been issued over 30 patents that are at the core of the MEC (Multiple Access Edge Computing) and Open RAN revolution," said Jim Brewington – founder and Chairman of APN.

NewEdge

