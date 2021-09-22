MultiChoice Africa taps Minim and Irdeto for Wi-Fi and security combo

MANCHESTER, NH – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, and Irdeto, the recognized leader in digital platform and cybersecurity, announced the expansion of its Trusted Home solution to DStv subscribers of MultiChoice Group, Africa's leading entertainment company. MultiChoice delivers DStv and other channels to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

MultiChoice now offers DStv Internet, a fixed wireless access service, that enables subscribers to connect to the internet with a SIM card and WiFi router. This significantly expands the audience for those who do not have fiber connectivity in their residential area. DStv Internet offering includes DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice's digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto and Minim.

The DStv Trusted Home solution empowers subscribers to take control of their WiFi connection, access parental controls, and protect home networks from online security threats and malicious attacks.

