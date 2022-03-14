Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

DDoS attacks up nearly 40%, mostly targeting gaming and retail, Radware reports

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/14/2022
Comment (0)

The number of DDoS attacks increased 37% from 2020 to 2021, and a total of 580,766 attacks were mitigated in 2021, according to a new 2020-2021 Global Threat Analysis Report by Radware.

Between 2020 and 2021, the average DDoS volume per company was also up 26%, but attack vectors larger than 10 Gbit/s were down 5%. The verticals most targeted by DDoS attacks were gaming and retail, each with 22% of attack volume. Next most targeted was government (13%), healthcare (12%), technology (9%) and finance (6%).

Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence for Radware, explained that these statistics reveal that bad actors are becoming "smarter, more organized and more targeted in pursuing their objectives," which could be politically or financially motivated, or simply intended to garner notoriety.

"In addition, cybercriminals are shifting their attack patterns – from leveraging larger attack vectors to combining multiple vectors in more complex-to-mitigate campaigns," Geenens said. "Ransomware operators and their affiliates, which now include DDoS-for-hire actors, are working with a whole new level of professionalism and discipline – something that we have not seen before."

Smaller DDoS attacks are on the rise, and Radware says the trend of micro floods – or small attack vectors – and application-level attacks are more concerning than larger attacks as they tend to fly under the radar.

"Micro floods do not necessarily impact the user experience. Still, they are enough to become a nuisance when multiple floods are orchestrated concurrently and could force owners to upgrade their Internet links or infrastructure to keep a certain level of positive user experience," said Radware in the report.

Slower and smaller attacks can go undetected and consume network infrastructure resources such as bandwidth, network and server processing, and can be more difficult to detect than larger attacks.

Between 2020 and 2021, large attacks dropped 5%, and smaller attacks (less than 1Gbit/s) increased nearly 80%. Ninety-six percent of the attack vectors in 2021 were smaller than 10Mbit/s, and the volume generated by those attack vectors totaled only 0.3% of the total attack volume last year.

On this episode of the Light Reading Podcast, Lumen Technologies's Mark Dehus shares the key findings from the operator's Q3 2021 DDoS report. In addition, Dehus explains why multi-vector DDoS attacks were more common than single-vector, why voice and VoIP attacks are on the rise and which verticals were hit the hardest by bad actors.

<

From a geographical standpoint, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas collectively blocked 40% of the attack volume in 2021, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region blocked 20%. Most web application attacks originated in the United States and Russia, followed by India, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Bad actors are also taking advantage of a more distributed workforce with an increase of VPN attacks by almost 2,000% in Q1 2021, according to a report by Nuspire.

As enterprises move their applications and infrastructure to the public cloud, bad actors will "adapt their tactics and techniques to match the scale of public cloud providers," said Radware in the report. Radware goes on to recommend that businesses take care to address potential DDos attacks as part of their overall security strategy: "DDoS mitigation should be part of the protective measures companies implement whenever using or exposing services and applications to the Internet."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
Operators Unlock 5G's Potential for Enterprises and Consumers By Mehrdad Ekbatani, Product Marketing Manager, 5G Service & Network Automation, Amdocs Technology
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE