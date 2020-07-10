Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Comcast Business sizes up symmetrical speed options, home SD-WAN play

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/7/2020
Comment (0)

CABLE NEXT-GEN DIGITAL SYMPOSIUM – While the pandemic has slowed the rate of revenue growth for cable business services, it has also presented opportunities for companies like Comcast Business to creatively develop and ramp up new apps and services as customers pivoted to support a much bigger remote workforce.

"This issue of remote work ... has really come to the fore," Bob Victor, senior vice president of product management at Comcast Business, said Tuesday. He spoke during a keynote that kicked off day one of a Light Reading-hosted online conference focusing on the cable business services market.

Of note, video conferencing is "really taking off" and unified communications has likewise become a more central part of a new normal spawned by COVID-19, he said.

To help relieve some of the pressure on the upstream portion of the hybrid coax/fiber (HFC) network, Comcast Business responded with a new work-from-home product that provides a second modem/gateway that can be charged back to the business and does not compete for upstream bandwidth with the rest of the house.

From a corporate IT perspective, some customers are also looking to extend the wide area network. While SD-WAN had been taking off in its own right prior to the pandemic, "the home has become a district and necessary node on the corporate network," Victor said.

That situation has caused Comcast Business to explore and start to develop an SD-WAN product tailored for home workers powered by lower-cost consumer premises equipment (CPE). Victor said Comcast Business, which uses a software-defined network platform called ActiveCore, has been investing in a home SD-WAN option and has been developing that engineering in-house and in tandem with partner Versa Networks.

"We'll be shortly launching a product in this area," he said.

With an eye on improved upstream capabilities, Victor said Comcast Business is also gearing up for symmetrical data trials that could be used both as a replacement for MPLS networks and on HFC plant connecting remote workers and people operating small businesses at home.

Unified communications is another "big push" for Comcast Business during the pandemic, Victor said. Of note, the company is starting to push a new, upgraded application of its voice product for multi-site customers. It is standardizing on the Blueface platform (Comcast acquired Blueface in January 2020), which is on a path to integrate with major video conferencing platforms.

Comcast Business has also emphasized new security options to help fend off things like DDoS attacks as commercial customers moved to support a much larger remote workforce. "Securing the network and securing the employees at home has become even more critical," Victor said.

The pandemic has also amplified the need for self-install kits, automation tools and the use of digital sales and support systems.

"A lot of our customers now in this environment prefer to do things themselves, and that creates efficiencies for us," Victor said. "The more we can do on our digital platforms, the better."

Market snapshot

Even before the pandemic struck the market in 2020, cable business services revenue growth had been slowing, in part because the numbers had gotten so large.

US cable commercial revenues were up 8% in 2019, down from 10% in 2018, and the growth rate was down much further through the first half of 2020 because of pandemic pressures on business owners, Alan Breznick, cable/video practice leader at Light Reading, explained in his opening comments.

"The growth rate has slowed down; it hasn't quite stopped yet," Breznick said, noting that he's eagerly awaiting Q3 2020 numbers to see if operators saw a rebound in that period as the economy started to open up.

"It is true that revenue has slowed, but to put that in perspective, the cable operators are still very much taking share from the traditional telcos," Victor said.

The business services segment now represents a $20 billion market for the US cable industry, with the bulk of it still coming from small business customers alongside some growth among midsized and enterprise customers, he said.

Light Reading will have more coverage to come from Tuesday's event. Day 2 of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium, with a focus on new network architectures, will get underway Thursday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE