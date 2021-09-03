AT&T teams with Fortinet for SASE

DALLAS – What's the news? AT&T is expanding its portfolio of Managed Security Services through its alliance with Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to make Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) a reality for enterprises. AT&T SASE with Fortinet is the first, global managed SASE solution at scale that unifies software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) with essential network security functions of the SASE framework and 24x7 management. This powerful combination of people, processes, and technology will help enterprises to enhance security, increase network performance, and reduce complexity and costs.

Why is this important?

Digital transformation is driving the convergence of networking and security as technology teams realize the challenges of managing and protecting increasingly complex networks as well

as the connections that support them. In addition, networking and security needs are changing for customers with today's hyper distributed workforce as more employees are accessing the

network from unique locations and a variety of devices. Organizations are looking to a solution based on SASE principles to solve these challenges through point product consolidation, identity-based access, and worldwide points of presence to support the new and highly distributed workforce. With this consolidated approach, enterprises can also help reduce operational costs by moving to a single cloud-delivered solution.

What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?

As the largest SD-WAN Managed Service Provider in North America, and one of the world's largest Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), AT&T has a unique understanding of what businesses need as they modernize and transform their networks, including the importance of security being a critical component of any business initiative. The inclusion of around-the-clock management helps relieve the burden of deployment and day-to-day support, with Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts acting as an extension to a business' network and security teams.

AT&T SASE with Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs™ Threat Intelligence platform, enabling and unlocking multiple response actions, which provide SOC analysts visibility into network security, allowing them to respond to alarms effectively and efficiently.

When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?

AT&T SASE with Fortinet is immediately available. Updates to the offering will continue to be made in 2021.

Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice President for Worldwide Telecom, Virtualization, and CDN at IDC

"AT&T is a global leader in managed SD-WAN solutions and has tenured experience delivering managed security solutions to customers around the globe. Bringing these two capabilities together creates a strong value proposition for customers looking to take advantage of the convergence of network and security controls."

Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity

"With the convergence of networking and security, organizations are struggling with managing and protecting applications and data accessing the network. AT&T's heritage in providing integrated business solutions with managed services, and our best-in-class fiber and 5G connectivity solutions, uniquely position us to deliver on the promise of SASE. The solution will provide visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to adapt and innovate."

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products, Fortinet

"Bringing Fortinet's SD-WAN and SASE products and capabilities together with AT&T Cybersecurity's trusted advisors managing SOC operations will provide the multi-layered, scalable network security solution organizations need to embrace SASE. With AT&T SASE with

Fortinet, we're enabling the dynamic needs of today's distributed workforce to deliver security-driven networking at every edge."

AT&T