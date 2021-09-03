Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

AT&T teams with Fortinet for SASE

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/9/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – What's the news? AT&T is expanding its portfolio of Managed Security Services through its alliance with Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to make Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) a reality for enterprises. AT&T SASE with Fortinet is the first, global managed SASE solution at scale that unifies software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) with essential network security functions of the SASE framework and 24x7 management. This powerful combination of people, processes, and technology will help enterprises to enhance security, increase network performance, and reduce complexity and costs.

Why is this important?

Digital transformation is driving the convergence of networking and security as technology teams realize the challenges of managing and protecting increasingly complex networks as well

as the connections that support them. In addition, networking and security needs are changing for customers with today's hyper distributed workforce as more employees are accessing the

network from unique locations and a variety of devices. Organizations are looking to a solution based on SASE principles to solve these challenges through point product consolidation, identity-based access, and worldwide points of presence to support the new and highly distributed workforce. With this consolidated approach, enterprises can also help reduce operational costs by moving to a single cloud-delivered solution.

What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?

As the largest SD-WAN Managed Service Provider in North America, and one of the world's largest Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), AT&T has a unique understanding of what businesses need as they modernize and transform their networks, including the importance of security being a critical component of any business initiative. The inclusion of around-the-clock management helps relieve the burden of deployment and day-to-day support, with Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts acting as an extension to a business' network and security teams.

AT&T SASE with Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs™ Threat Intelligence platform, enabling and unlocking multiple response actions, which provide SOC analysts visibility into network security, allowing them to respond to alarms effectively and efficiently.

When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?

AT&T SASE with Fortinet is immediately available. Updates to the offering will continue to be made in 2021.

Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice President for Worldwide Telecom, Virtualization, and CDN at IDC

"AT&T is a global leader in managed SD-WAN solutions and has tenured experience delivering managed security solutions to customers around the globe. Bringing these two capabilities together creates a strong value proposition for customers looking to take advantage of the convergence of network and security controls."

Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity

"With the convergence of networking and security, organizations are struggling with managing and protecting applications and data accessing the network. AT&T's heritage in providing integrated business solutions with managed services, and our best-in-class fiber and 5G connectivity solutions, uniquely position us to deliver on the promise of SASE. The solution will provide visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to adapt and innovate."

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products, Fortinet

"Bringing Fortinet's SD-WAN and SASE products and capabilities together with AT&T Cybersecurity's trusted advisors managing SOC operations will provide the multi-layered, scalable network security solution organizations need to embrace SASE. With AT&T SASE with

Fortinet, we're enabling the dynamic needs of today's distributed workforce to deliver security-driven networking at every edge."

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE