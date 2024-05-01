AT&T to offer 'Turbo' boost for $7/month

For $7 per month, AT&T Turbo customers can 'optimize their network' with a new service that can 'help offer real-time responsiveness.' But the details are somewhat murky.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

May 1, 2024

3 Min Read
rocket ship turbo boost
(SOURCE: OLIVIER LE MOAL / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

AT&T said that, starting May 2, the company will offer customers a way to improve their wireless connection with a new "Turbo" service that costs $7 per month.

"AT&T Turbo allows users the choice to optimize their network when they want by adding additional network resources to their mobile data connection," according to the operator. "For example, if customers want less freezing or stuttering and lower latency when milliseconds matter in gaming, AT&T Turbo can help offer real-time responsiveness by improving the performance of customers' data on the network."

Cnet reported in March that AT&T was preparing to offer a "Turbo" service to its wireless customers. According to a quickly removed update to the operator's iOS app, the service would "provide uninterrupted network speeds during peak traffic times."

According to an article from The Mobile Report this week, AT&T Turbo will allow customers to raise their "Quality of Service Class Identifiers" on AT&T's network.  

Wireless networks have long offered different quality of service (QoS) levels. For example, Charter's Spectrum Mobile plans access Verizon's network at a different QoS level than similar plans from Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service, Light Reading previously reported. Among some entry-level plans, Charter's QoS Class Identifier (QCI) sits at 8, while Comcast's QCI is 9. A lower number represents better QoS.

An AT&T official did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the operator's new Turbo service, including what network technologies it might use, how exactly it will be implemented, and what exact speeds users might receive.

The implications

The introduction of AT&T Turbo comes just days after the FCC passed new net neutrality guidelines intended to ensure fast, open and fair access to Internet services.

AT&T appears aware of the situation: "Consistent with open Internet principles, once turned on the boost applies to a customer's data regardless of the Internet content, applications and services being used," the company said in the press release announcing Turbo.

In the run-up to the FCC's net neutrality vote, AT&T and other wireless providers urged the agency to avoid rules that would hamper new wireless services like network slicing. Network slicing allows operators to offer different service tiers for select customers through dedicated chunks of their network. However, it requires standalone (SA) 5G technology and newer phones – AT&T and some other operators are still in the early stages of rolling that out.

In its final rules, the FCC opted not to specifically address network slicing.

AT&T's new Turbo service faces an uncertain future. For example, cable giant Cox Communications quietly discontinued its low latency "Elite Gamer" service last year. As Light Reading previously reported, the $7 per month service allowed users to improve their connection with video game servers by up to 32%. Cox said it canceled the service due to lower-than-expected demand.

Nonetheless, operators continue to search for new services that might generate additional revenues. For example, Verizon recently began offering customers a way to add a second number to their phones for $10 per month.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

ock em Sock em Robots classic game by Mattel with boxing gloves in background
Video Streaming
Fubo's fight with Warner Bros. Discovery intensifies
Fubo's fight with Warner Bros. Discovery intensifies

May 1, 2024

Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Lumen considers 'all possible arrangements' for fiber biz
Lumen considers 'all possible arrangements' for fiber biz

May 1, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes.
Cable Technology
Comcast and Charter represented nearly half of Harmonic's take in Q1
Comcast and Charter represented nearly half of Harmonic's take in Q1

May 1, 2024

Group of five people holding smartphones.
Business Transformation
RiPSIM learns to be flexible in courting operators
RiPSIM learns to be flexible in courting operators

May 1, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network