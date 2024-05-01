AT&T to offer 'Turbo' boost for $7/month

AT&T said that, starting May 2, the company will offer customers a way to improve their wireless connection with a new "Turbo" service that costs $7 per month.

"AT&T Turbo allows users the choice to optimize their network when they want by adding additional network resources to their mobile data connection," according to the operator. "For example, if customers want less freezing or stuttering and lower latency when milliseconds matter in gaming, AT&T Turbo can help offer real-time responsiveness by improving the performance of customers' data on the network."

Cnet reported in March that AT&T was preparing to offer a "Turbo" service to its wireless customers. According to a quickly removed update to the operator's iOS app, the service would "provide uninterrupted network speeds during peak traffic times."

According to an article from The Mobile Report this week, AT&T Turbo will allow customers to raise their "Quality of Service Class Identifiers" on AT&T's network.

Wireless networks have long offered different quality of service (QoS) levels. For example, Charter's Spectrum Mobile plans access Verizon's network at a different QoS level than similar plans from Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service, Light Reading previously reported. Among some entry-level plans, Charter's QoS Class Identifier (QCI) sits at 8, while Comcast's QCI is 9. A lower number represents better QoS.

An AT&T official did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the operator's new Turbo service, including what network technologies it might use, how exactly it will be implemented, and what exact speeds users might receive.

The implications

The introduction of AT&T Turbo comes just days after the FCC passed new net neutrality guidelines intended to ensure fast, open and fair access to Internet services.

AT&T appears aware of the situation: "Consistent with open Internet principles, once turned on the boost applies to a customer's data regardless of the Internet content, applications and services being used," the company said in the press release announcing Turbo.

In the run-up to the FCC's net neutrality vote, AT&T and other wireless providers urged the agency to avoid rules that would hamper new wireless services like network slicing. Network slicing allows operators to offer different service tiers for select customers through dedicated chunks of their network. However, it requires standalone (SA) 5G technology and newer phones – AT&T and some other operators are still in the early stages of rolling that out.

In its final rules, the FCC opted not to specifically address network slicing.

AT&T's new Turbo service faces an uncertain future. For example, cable giant Cox Communications quietly discontinued its low latency "Elite Gamer" service last year. As Light Reading previously reported, the $7 per month service allowed users to improve their connection with video game servers by up to 32%. Cox said it canceled the service due to lower-than-expected demand.

Nonetheless, operators continue to search for new services that might generate additional revenues. For example, Verizon recently began offering customers a way to add a second number to their phones for $10 per month.