Asavie partners with 128 Technology to extend the tunnel-free SD-WAN to mobile and IoT endpoints

DUBLIN, Ireland – Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity services, announced today a partnership with 128 Technology, that will enable the 128T Networking Platform to leverage the Asavie SD Edge mobility service, providing enterprises with improved simplicity, increased security performance and cost-savings. Together, the partnership will allow enterprise customers to gain seamless, end-to-end virtualized network visibility and control across physical branches and mobile users.

Today, the COVID-19 crisis has driven a significant rise in remote working, leading to an increased need for enterprises to deliver highly scalable, secure remote working service offerings. The collaboration between 128 Technology and Asavie now enables enterprises to unify their network policies across wired and wireless networks, to reduce configuration complexities, improve security and generate cost saving efficiencies.

128 Technology's tunnel-free SD-WAN service offers a lightweight, secure and scalable way to implement SD-WAN for fixed-line networks in contrast to overlay-based SD WAN services. Now with Asavie SD Edge, the 128T Networking Platform extends the benefits of tunnel-free SD-WAN to mobile and IoT endpoints. The combined offering provides IT managers with a holistic view of fixed and wireless IP routing, with unified policy management and controls for fixed office-based and remote mobile assets.

"The need to support remote workers has never been greater, yet traditional approaches for supporting a distributed workforce have been insecure, complex and cost-prohibitive," said Andy Ory, CEO, 128 Technology. "Through our partnership with Asavie, we are providing enterprises with a secure, seamless and consistent solution for ensuring the highest levels of data integrity and employee productivity, wherever they are located."

Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw, said "Our partnership with 128 Technology software will allow service providers to address the growing demand from enterprise and public sector customers for highly scalable secure remote working services. By automating the delivery of secure and policy-driven enterprise-wide SD-WAN services, without the need for VPN clients, Asavie and 128 Technology are helping service providers innovate and differentiate the business value they offer."

Launched earlier this year, Asavie SD Edge is an industry first, clientless solution that unifies the management of mobile and IoT endpoints within the enterprise SD-WAN. It offers enterprise CIOs uniform visibility and control without any compromise on security or performance. Asavie SD Edge extends the power and simplicity of SD-WAN to include mobile endpoints without the hassles associated with managing VPN clients on disparate mobile and IoT devices.

