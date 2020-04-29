Airtel Xstream app exceeds 1.5B multi-DRM licenses

CHESEAUX, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, Ariz. – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that has exceeded 1.5 billion multi-DRM licenses served by the cloud-based NAGRA Security Services Platform (NAGRA cloud.SSP) for the Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Xstream is the digital entertainment platform of Bharti Airtel, India’s largest integrated telecom company. Built as an India-first video network for premium digital content, Airtel Xstream offers more than 10,000 shows and movies, and 350 live TV channels.

Airtel (through its subsidiary Wynk) selected the NAGRA platform and its multi-DRM solution in September 2019 to secure video streaming content on the Airtel Xstream app. This milestone marks a record number of multi-DRM licenses served by NAGRA cloud.SSP.

NAGRA Multi-DRM is a key component of the NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP), an advanced, flexible and modular security platform that allows pay-TV operators to manage all types of devices via one unified platform while ensuring best-of-breed security overall. NAGRA Multi-DRM supports the main industry device and browser platform DRMs with PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay, as well as NAGRA’s proprietary DRM, NAGRA PRM.

NAGRA cloud.SSP can be deployed in an operator’s private cloud environment or as a SaaS offering via the public cloud. In addition to CAS and multi-DRM enablement, it can manage concurrent sessions, device authentication, forensic watermarking, anti-piracy services and other important aspects of a pay-TV operator’s service without having to resort to additional third-party solutions. It also provides the flexibility to introduce new service modules as operators advance in their go-to-market strategy.

