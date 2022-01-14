Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Zayo's acquisition of QOS could signal more M&A to come

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 1/14/2022
Comment (0)

Zayo Group's SD-WAN services are getting a boost due to the acquisition of QOS Networks this week – and there are hints circulating that there could be more M&A to come.

But for now, Zayo believes it's found a good fit with QOS Networks. The fiber and IP network provider currently partners with SD-WAN suppliers such as Versa, but Brian Lillie, chief product and technology officer for Zayo, says the company's enterprise customers were asking for more managed SD-WAN services.

"There was a growing desire by enterprises that were in 100 to 150 buildings that we had fiber connected to, that said, 'We really like SD-WAN as a way to connect our offices,' " says Lillie. In addition, enterprises were looking to SD-WAN to connect employees working from home due to pandemic restrictions. "Increasingly, [customers] were asking us, 'Could you manage multiple, up to 100s of sites on our behalf?'

"It became clear to us that we need this over-the-top, white-glove, managed service offering that enterprises can rely on both in businesses connected by Zayo and connected by our partners."

Zayo manages over 13 million miles of metro and long-haul fiber, primarily in North America and Europe, and Lillie says the company saw an opportunity to shift to providing enterprise customers with both the underlay connectivity and over-the-top managed SD-WAN service by joining forces with QOS.

QOS Networks also partners with Versa, as well as VMware's VeloCloud and Palo Alto's CloudGenix and Prisma SD-WAN services, which will diversify Zayo's managed SD-WAN options for enterprise customers, explains Lillie. QOS Networks has deployed over 45,000 SD-WAN edge devices and will continue to operate under the QOS brand as a division of Zayo; the financial terms of the QOS acquisition have not been disclosed.

Adding AI to SD-WAN

Frank Cittadino, CEO of QOS Networks, says QOS also brings its AIOps service to the table to provide SD-WAN customers with the ability to better analyze data from their SD-WANs. AIOps – a technology platform where artificial intelligence assists IT teams in automating network operations, improving cloud application performance and supporting faster security threat detection and response – is one area that SD-WAN suppliers and managed service providers have recently been utilizing to differentiate their SD-WAN platforms.

Masergy, Palo Alto and Juniper are among the SD-WAN providers that have added AIOps to their SD-WAN services as a way to separate from the herd.

"As we integrate with [our customer's] systems, it's a seamless way for enterprises to have choice of CloudGenix, Versa or VeloCloud. They can buy the SD-WAN they want and integrate it to the systems that they already operate, making the path of least resistance really short," says Cittadino.

The team-up with QOS will provide customers with more options for managed and co-managed SD-WAN services, adds Lillie. In addition, the two companies say this partnership will strengthen their relationships with cloud hyperscalers, multi-tenant data centers and carriers that are investing in the edge, core and fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT), respectively.

More M&A on the horizon

Many of the major networking and security companies have already scooped up SD-WAN players in the past few years – Juniper acquired 128 Technologies, Cisco brought on Viptela and Palo Alto acquired CloudGenix – so it's possible Zayo may bring in more SD-WAN, SASE or edge networking vendors into the fold, in addition to QOS Networks.

Zayo became a privately held company in March of 2020 when EQT Infrastructure acquired it for $14.3 billion. In August of 2020, EQT expanded its footprint in the cloud, data center and edge network service market with the acquisition of EdgeConneX.

Zayo may even have its sights set on acquiring managed service provider Windstream, which managed to avoid bankruptcy in the fall of 2020.

"A group of investors, including Zayo and its parent companies, DigitalBridge and EQT, are reportedly looking to purchase broadband network owner Uniti Group and its Windstream business," reported Light Reading's Mike Dano last October. "An early proposal valued Uniti at $3.5 billion, but the company might be seeking double that, the Wall Street Journal said."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE